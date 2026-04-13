Three Takeaways From Nuggets' Season Finale Win vs. Spurs

The Denver Nuggets did not have high expectations for their last game of the 2025-26 regular season against the San Antonio Spurs, as they opted to prioritize their health by resting four starters and three key bench players. With Nikola Jokic the only starter who suited up on Sunday night, the Nuggets were able to pull out a 128-118 win despite being shorthanded, heading into the playoffs on a high note.

Here are a few key takeaways from their big season finale win on Sunday in San Antonio:

Denver's depth is playoff ready

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Of course, the Nuggets are able to improve their health and condition by resting six of their top seven scorers, but it also opens the door for their other players to shine in expanded roles. One of the Nuggets' biggest weaknesses in their last couple of playoff runs was their depth, but it is greatly improved this year.

In Sunday's win, the Nuggets were led by Julian Strawther, who finished with 25 points, six rebounds, and three assists, shooting 9-19 from the field and 4-8 from three-point range.

Bruce Brown also appeared in his 82nd game of the season, being one of the few players in the league to play in every game, and contributed 14 points, four rebounds, and five assists in a start. Denver had four more players drop 11+ points off the bench, while David Roddy and Jonas Valanciunas both recorded double-doubles.

The Nuggets' role players stepped up big time on Sunday, and it should give everyone in the locker room a boost of confidence as they head into the playoffs.

Nikola Jokic remains eligible for MVP and All-NBA

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) awaits the start of a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale, but the expectation was always that he was going to suit up. Jokic needed to log 15 minutes in order to become eligible for end-of-season awards due to the 65-game requirement, and not only did he suit up, but he also impressed.

Jokic finished with 23 points and eight assists on 7-12 shooting from the field in just 18 minutes of action. Of course, Jokic is eligible for MVP now, and on Sunday, he showed once again why he deserves to be in the conversation for the esteemed award.

This is particularly notable because even if Jokic does not beat out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP, he could become just the third player in NBA history to finish top two in MVP voting in six consecutive seasons. Keeping him eligible to accomplish that feat was certainly the right move by the superstar center and the Nuggets franchise.

Ending the season on a historic note

MOST ROAD WINS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY! — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 13, 2026

With the win in San Antonio, the Nuggets reached their most road wins in a single season in franchise history. Denver now has a 26-15 road record on the season, as they finish 54-28 overall, and to say they got hot at the right time would be an understatement.

The Nuggets ended the regular season on a blazing hot 12-game winning streak, their second-longest in franchise history. By winning 12 straight games, the Nuggets secured the third seed in the Western Conference and will now have home-court advantage against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.

No other team in the NBA is heading into the playoffs on a winning streak longer than three games, so riding 12 consecutive wins could pay off huge for the Nuggets. Sure, they beat a Spurs team playing without Victor Wembanyama, but ending the season on a high note is incredible, regardless.