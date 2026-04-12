Nikola Jokic's Status for Nuggets vs. Spurs Finally Revealed

It looks like Nikola Jokic will be suiting up against the San Antonio Spurs after all.

According to an update from the Denver Nuggets, Jokic has been officially elevated from questionable to available against the Spurs.

Jokic was previously listed on the Nuggets' injury report due to right wrist injury management that had previously put his status, and more importantly, his 65-game requirement in jeopardy for their final regular season game of the year against the Spurs.

But despite that initial scare, the Nuggets will have Jokic in the lineup to meet that mark, and therefore just barely keep him eligible for end-of-season awards because of it.

The Signs Were There

There were subtle hints leading up to Denver's final injury report update that alluded to Jokic eventually being active for the action, specifically because of a social post from the Nuggets showing the three-time MVP making the road trip to San Antonio, which is usually a better sign than not that the player will likely end up playing.

To the sky 🛫 pic.twitter.com/Qts0mTNByO — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 11, 2026

Sure enough, the Nuggets would elevate Jokic, giving them at least one of their regular starters in the lineup against the Spurs, as the other four members will get the night off in an effort to give them some fresh legs before the playoffs.

As a result, it'll be a different-looking lineup to surround Jokic in their starting five, likely with names such as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Julian Strawther filling in on the wing, and perhaps Jonas Valanciunas joining him in the frontcourt to give the Nuggets extra size against the length San Antonio presents.

Jokic Could Be Limited to ~15 Minutes

While Jokic is active to give the Nuggets a jolt of star power in the rotation, there's a good chance that he's not on the floor for the entire four quarters, simply because of the rule in place that requires him to get to 65 games in the first place.

While Jokic does need to hit 65 games logging at least 20 minutes to remain eligible for those coveted awards, the NBA allows players to have two games in which they have just 15 minutes recorded, giving the Nuggets a bit of wiggle room for just how much they want their star big man to play.

Jokic already used one of those 15-minute mulligans back when he injured his knee at the end of December. And thankfully, he has one more at his disposal that could very well be used on Sunday.

Apr. 10, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

More than likely, the Nuggets will play things safe regarding his playing time, simply because they're doing the same with all four of their other starters outside of Jokic. That means he could rest the entire second half, or something similar that keeps him from his regular allotment on the floor.

Tip-off between the Nuggets and Spurs lies at 6:30 p.m. MT on the road in San Antonio, where Denver will get a chance to extend their league-best winning streak to an impressive 12 games rolling into next week's postseason action.