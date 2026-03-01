Timberwolves Injury Update Could Swing Nuggets Game

It looks like the Denver Nuggets will be tasked to take on a tough matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves who are now slated to be at 100% health before tip-off.

According to a recent injury update from the Timberwolves, forward Julius Randle has been upgraded from questionable to available against the Nuggets.

UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of today’s game at Denver Nuggets:



AVAILABLE

Randle- Low Back Spasms



OUT

Freeman- Two-Way

Zikarsky- Two-Way https://t.co/LrCeCDAQB1 — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) March 1, 2026

Randle's status heading into the matchup against Denver was in question initially due to low back spasms. But before the game's tip-off got underway, the Timberwolves would eventually deem their forward good to go for what will be a critical matchup between two of the top teams in the West.

As a result, Randle will actually retain 100% attendance on the regular season as he's done thus far, not missing a single game on the calendar dating back to the beginning of the year in October.

And even with some back spasms causing him issues rolling into the game, Randle and the Timberwolves feel good enough to roll him out there.

It's been a productive season in Minnesota for Randle thus far for what's been his second season there following his trade from the New York Knicks in 2024.

In 60 games, Randle has averaged 21.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 31.8% from three. It's led to the Timberwolves forward having the second-most points on the year besides Anthony Edwards, second-most rebounds next to Rudy Gobert, and actually the team's leader in total assists.

Having him on the floor against the Nuggets is critical for the Timberwolves’ success, and may turn out to be the difference between a win and a loss for Minnesota in the contest.

Nov 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

So far this season, the Nuggets have had their way against the Timberwolves; rattling off a 3-0 record on the year––one of those beng on Christmas Day due to a narrow overtime win––and give Denver the chance at a season series sweep depending on the results of this weekend's game.

With Randle, he acts as a huge lift, and especially so as the Nuggets deal with a couple of key injuries on their side for names that won't be suiting up.

Both Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson each remain out with their respective hamstring injuries, leaving Denver's frontcourt depleted, and in turn, could give Randle a perfect opportunity to have a productive day of action without that defensive upside on the floor.

In each of the three times that the Nuggets have played the Timberwolves this season, Randle has chipped in for at least 20 points, six rebounds, and two steals. He has a unique gravity on both ends of the floor to make a strong impact, and might be the key for Minnesota to end their recent woes against Denver.

Thankfully for Denver, they'll have their two key pieces of Jokic and Jamal Murray on the other side to help support the Nuggets and their high-end offense. That spark could be enough to take down the fully-healthy Wolves, but it'll be much easier said than done.

It's an early tip-off between the Nuggets and Timberwolves this weekend, with the action starting off at 1 p.m. MT at home in Ball Arena.