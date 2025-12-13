Victor Wembanyama Shares Brutally Honest Take About Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets arguably have the greatest player in the world with three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, but not everyone thinks he is the best.

San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama recently sat down for an interview with ESPN, and when asked who he thinks is the best player in the NBA, his answer could surprise some people.

"I think [Nikola] Jokic is the best offensive player. I don't think he's the best player. It's hard to say," Wembanyama responded. "I think it's between Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander]. When I come back on the court, I think it'll be me."

Of course, Antetokounmpo and Gilgeous-Alexander deserve their props, but Jokic has as many MVP awards as those two superstars have combined, and is likely on his way to a fourth this season.

Is Jokic the best player in the NBA?

Wembanyama at least mentioned Jokic as the best offensive player in the league, which is a completely fair statement, but he seems to put more weight on the defensive side of the ball in this debate. Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama are arguably the best two-way talents in the league, but Gilgeous-Alexander has some good moments on the defensive end at times as well.

It is no secret that Jokic lacks on that side of the ball, but he has proven to be valuable enough on offense that it does not matter.

Jokic is the NBA's all-time leader in box plus/minus, as he is arguably the best statistical player in league history. What would stop him from being the best player in the league today? Jokic has finished in the top two in MVP voting in five consecutive seasons, and it would take an injury to stop him from reaching that mark for the sixth straight year, which would be a new NBA record.

The biggest threat to take the title as the NBA's best player from Jokic? Wembanyama himself. The 21-year-old center is already the best defender in the league, and as he continues to grow his offensive game, he has the potential to be an all-time great. Of course, Wembanyama seems to know this as well.

