3 Former Nuggets Players Still Battling in NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets won't be seeing their season advance to the second round of the postseason action that kicks off this week, as their campaign would come to a close with the fate of the Minnesota Timberwolves in round one.

However, as the Nuggets and fans alike are stuck at home watching the rest of the playoffs unravel, there's still a handful of former players still taking part in the action and could come away with a championship ring at the end of it, if all goes in their favor.

Here's a look at the three former Nuggets players remaining on the eight teams left in the playoff mix:

Bones Hyland, Minnesota Timberwolves

Apr 7, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) looks on in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The only piece on the team that eliminated the Nuggets to have played for Denver; Bones Hyland is the one to get the last laugh against his former squad this season, as he and the shorthanded Timberwolves would have enough to strike down Nikola Jokic and Co. in six games.

Hyland, while Anthony Edwards was forced out for half the series due to injury, managed to plug in for 15 minutes a night for 7.2 points per game as a spark plug out of the backcourt. His offensive lift over a shaky Denver defense was a nice assist in the Timberwolves' overall takedown of this Denver roster.

Edwards appears to be trending in the right direction for their upcoming series against the San Antonio Spurs. But if at all hindered, Hyland might see his usage continue to stay high as a result.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Los Angeles Lakers

Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) in the second half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt didn't spend a ton of time with the Nuggets upon his arrival as a second-rounder in 2018. In fact, his time in Denver was the least he's played on the four teams he's played for in his career, having suited up for just 26 games.

Fast forward a few years later, and Vanderbilt has navigated to being a steady piece of the Los Angeles Lakers' success on the defensive side of the floor, and has been since joining two and a half seasons ago.

As the Lakers have a tall task of taking on the reigning champion OKC Thunder in round two, Vanderbilt will have his hands full with the defensive assignments he'll be slated to take on for the likely-soon-to-be two-time MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Mason Plumlee, San Antonio Spurs

Mar 10, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Mason Plumlee (45) beats a large drum at center court after defeating the Boston Celtics at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

He's not been one to get a ton of rotation time for the Spurs this season–– and certainly not in the postseason with two total minutes to his name in five games thus far–– but Mason Plumlee could be in prime position to ride his way to his first NBA Finals appearance as an end-of-bench veteran.

Plumlee spent the most time in Denver of anyone on this list, with four years and over 270 total games played for the franchise between the regular and postseason, being a steady rotational big man in their frontcourt as the Jokic era would slowly be coming to form from 2016 to 2020.

Now with 13 years of tenure in the league, he could now finally see those efforts pay off with a championship ring later this year, if the Spurs continue to look as hot as they have all season long.

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