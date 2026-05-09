FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs

The NBA and NHL playoffs are heating up, and the FanDuel promo code offer gives new users a great way to get in on the action. Sign up by May 9 and place a $5 wager on any market. If it wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets to use across the board. Check out more sportsbook promos to compare your options before signing up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer is one of the most straightforward new-user deals available right now. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim it. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place your first real money wager on any available market, including this weekend's loaded NBA and NHL playoff slate.

Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

If the $5 bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will award $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

If you use bonus bets and win, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

To put this in real terms, say you place your $5 wager on the Detroit Pistons to cover against the Cleveland Cavaliers. If that bet wins, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the playoff schedule. If the bet loses, you simply do not receive the bonus bets. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer only pays out on a winning first bet, so choose your spot wisely with so many compelling matchups on the board this weekend.

For example, you could also target the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers series, where injury uncertainty around Joel Embiid adds an interesting layer to the betting market. Or, if hockey is more your speed, the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers open their second-round series with Carolina's defensive structure making them a popular pick. The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer applies to any market, so the choice is entirely yours.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo codes offer for this weekend's playoffs

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the playoff action tips off:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create a new account. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Remember to download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to receive your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet at least $5 on any available market. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing, there is no shortage of options, from the Lakers vs. Thunder to the Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres. Collect your bonus bets: If your first wager wins, FanDuel will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers beyond this welcome deal, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users during the playoffs

Already have a FanDuel account? The platform does not leave its existing customers behind during the postseason. FanDuel regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions tied to major events like the NBA and NHL playoffs. The best place to find these deals is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently throughout the week. With both conferences heating up across two sports, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of what FanDuel has available for returning users.

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