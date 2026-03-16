Which Nuggets Would Be Protected in NBA Expansion Draft

To start off the new week, ESPN's Shams Charania shook up the NBA news cycle with some big expansion developments, hinting that two teams in Las Vegas and Seattle would be discussed at the Board of Governors meeting later this March, and thus bring the total number of teams from 30 to 32 before the 2028-29 season.

Just in: The NBA will hold a vote at the Board of Governors meetings March 24-25 to explore adding expansion teams exclusively in Las Vegas and Seattle, with the two franchises targeted for the 2028-29 season, sources tell ESPN. There is momentum for stakeholders to approve… pic.twitter.com/H6AYVdhh7S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2026

In an expansion draft, each team in the NBA historically has had eight players to protect on their roster to ensure they won't be selected by a new team, but leaves their remaining players under contract up for grabs to potentially lose as one of the 14 selections on the board for those incoming clubs to build out theirn roster.

Since expansion isn't scheduled to happen until, at the earliest, 2028, projecting exactly how the draft's protection and selection process will pan out once those teams enter the league is a bit difficult. But there's no doubt that when the time comes, it'll shake up nearly every team's roster (including the Denver Nuggets') one way or another.

For argument's sake, let's say that the draft was scheduled for this offseason. Each team has eight players to protect and has to leave at least one player up for grabs. As it relates to the Nuggets, who would be their most vital pieces to protect on the roster?

We've broken it down into three categories for eight selections on the Nuggets' roster: no-brainers, likely protections, and on the bubble. Some teams around the league would certainly have some tough decisions to make, but for Denver, their process might end up coming together pretty easily.

No-Brainers

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

These are guys the Nuggets would protect among their lucky eight spots, and wouldn't think twice about doing so.

Nikola Jokic | C

Surely the Nuggets would retain the best player in the world among their eight protections to hand on on the roster. In this case, we'll assume that they do.

Jamal Murray | G

Another easy choice for the Nuggets: the first-time All-Star selection has put together a career-best campaign throughout this season. You'd have to expect Denver wants to keep him on board the franchise as long as possible.

Aaron Gordon | F

Mr. Nugget himself certainly wouldn't be going anywhere in an expansion draft setting either. He's a vital piece of Denver's success on both ends of the floor, and signed under contract as a core piece of this roster through at least the 2027-28 season.

Likely Protections

Jan 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) and guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

These guys might not exactly be considered locks for one reason or another, but when stacked up against the other options across the board, these names become pretty easy to slot in as a protection.

Peyton Watson | F

In expansion drafts, incoming teams can select unprotected restricted free agents among their picks, even if they're not yet signed under contract. So, despite the Nuggets' pending RFA status for breakout wing Peyton Watson, Denver would be sure to retain him as one of their eight protections to make sure he's able to ink a contract for the foreseeable future later this summer.

Christian Braun | G

The Nuggets just signed Braun to a fresh $100 million extension before the start of the 2025-26 season, clearing the way for him to be a key part of this roster for the foreseeable future. An expansion draft isn't likely to change that, even with an up-and-down season of production.

Cameron Johnson | F

Another name on the Nuggets' roster facing an up-and-down season, Cameron Johnson could very well be on the bubble of expansion draft protections if the draft were to happen today. But considering Denver's heavy investment in the veteran forward, it's hard to believe they'd be willing to give up on him for nothing after just one year of inconsistent play.

On the Bubble

Mar 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

These two names just narrowly make the cut as one of the eight protections, thanks to their youth and notable role in this year's rotation.

Spencer Jones | F

Like Peyton Watson, Spencer Jones will be an RFA this offseason with a real chance that the Nuggets have extra trouble re-signing him due to some cap hurdles. But considering the key role Jones has played in the rotation defensively, now elevated from his initial two-way deal, Denver would at least like the chance to sign him on as a core part of the future this summer, at the right cost.

Julian Strawther | F

After their initial seven protections, the Nuggets would have four candidates to select from for their final protection that aren't hitting unrestricted free agency this summer: Julian Strawther, Jonas Valanciunas, DaRon Holmes, andZeke Nnaji.

Of those options, Valanciunas is nearly 34, Nnaji's contract is one Denver's been frequently rumored to be willing to shed over the past couple of seasons, and Holmes has been either injured or in the G League for over half of his NBA career thus far.

Strawther is the clear candidate to protect, who's only 23 and has been a productive rotational piece for the opportunities he's had this season