Why Jamal Murray Is Encouraged After Nuggets' Loss vs. Cavaliers

The short-handed Denver Nuggets weren't able to get it done in the final minutes of action against the Cleveland Cavaliers, falling 108-113 on the road, but it wasn't all bad for the team that was down four of its five usual starters.

The Nuggets were actually looking primed to come out of this one with a victory entering the fourth quarter of action, leading the way 97-88 over Cleveland before falling victim to an 11-25 run in the final 12 minutes, and thus, leaving the Cavaliers to claim their fourth-straight victory.

In the mind of Jamal Murray, though, while the Nuggets should've came away from this one with a win, there's still a key positive to take away from the action–– that being Denver's growing chemistry with their current rotation, tasked with filling some major holes over the coming weeks.

"Just building our chemistry, building our bond, the way we move the ball, how we share the ball, how we go into each game, our approach to each game, our execution, to figure out execution, is only gonna get better when everybody gets back as well," Murray said postgame. "So, I think this is a key time for us, and I think we're handling the well, just shots didn't fall tonight, and that always sucks... We should've won."

"We're just playing together., that's the biggest thing. It's fun to play together when the balls hopping. Everybody that's on the bench is getting into the game. So, it's just cool to have everybody bring that win mentality. We thought we could get it done today."

Nuggets Building Chemistry Amid Short-Handed Lineup

Being without a majority of the usual starters in the lineup, including the void left by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets held their own for a good chunk of the way.

Peyton Watson played 40 minutes for 21 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Spencer Jones plugged in for 13 points and six rebounds across 36 minutes. Even those whose opportunity has been spotty throughout the season until now, such as Jalen Pickett and Zeke Nnaji, played effectively in their reps as well.

Jan 2, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Over the next few weeks, the Nuggets will continuously be tasked with the assignment of building further chemistry with the pieces still remaining on the floor, and in game two of running their depleted rotation without Jokic, and their first without Jonas Valanciunas, Denver's depth stepped up big–– but they still couldn't finish the job in the final minutes.

Much time remains on the Nuggets' regular season schedule to continue building that necessary chemistry, especially while their injury-riddled campaign continues, but this time around, it left Murray and Denver coming up just short against a desperate Cavaliers team looking to keep their own turbulent season afloat.

