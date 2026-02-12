The Denver Nuggets' pairing of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic has just one game left on their regular season calendar against the Memphis Grizzlies before heading into the All-Star break; a weekend where the pairing will be set to head to Los Angeles for this year's festivities, making them the first duo of All-Stars the franchise has had in a single season dating back to 2010.

It's been an impressive, career-best campaign for both Jokic and Murray that, while facing some recent ups and downs, have kept the Nuggets afloat in the Western Conference throughout the season, and shape up to be a tough duo to take down once it comes time for the postseason later this spring.

The excellent season for the Nuggets' pairing is one that Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo made sure to highlight ahead of the Grizzlies' matchup against Denver, as he would break down just how tough it is to match up against their offensive tandem.

"Jokic might be the best offensive player to ever lace them up, so that obviously helps," Iisalo said. "Murray's having an incredible season, very deserved All-Star nod for him. But it's not just their individual brilliance, they're very complementary. Both can be with the ball or without the ball. They can run regular ball screens or inverted ball screens. When you try to double Jokic, get the ball out of his hands, now one of the best shooters in the league has it and vice versa."

"If you try to be more aggressive with Murray, you can drop to Jokic and he can play make out of that little pocket. Both are also very efficient, even when the other guy is not on the court, and it's not a surprise that they have the best offense and best half-court offense in the league."

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tuomas Iisalo Looking for First Win vs. Jokic

The last time the Grizzlies matched up against the Nuggets this season, it wound up as a Denver victory back in late November, 125-115, but not because of a dominant scoring night from Jokic, but because of a standout performance from Murray.

He had 19 and eight assists himself while Jokic quietly stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, ten rebounds, and 16 assists— showing that by themselves, they can do some real damage, but when paired together, both of them on the floor can be a nearly unstoppable offensive force on and off the ball.

Iisalo knows that any time he's up against the Nuggets' offense headlined by the engine that is Jokic––, currently ranked atop the NBA in terms of offensive rating–– it'll be a long night, as his current all-time against Denver heading into their pre-All-Star break contest sits at 0-2.

