Why Nuggets Are Not Worried About Their Playoff Matchup

The Denver Nuggets have just one game left in the regular season, and as they head into the finale matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, they have a couple of potential playoff scenarios at play.

If the Nuggets win on Sunday or the Los Angeles Lakers lose, Denver will secure the third seed in the West and face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. If Denver loses and Los Angeles wins, the Nuggets will fall to fourth place and face the Houston Rockets in the first round. Of course, this gives the Nuggets a chance to control their playoff opponent, but will they?

David Adelman does not want to control their matchup

Apr 8, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman looks on in the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Regardless of who the Nuggets have to play in the playoffs, they will have a gauntlet to get to the NBA Finals. Regardless, they will likely have to go through the Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, and whether they face the Timberwolves or Rockets in the first round, they will have an uphill climb toward a championship run. Head coach David Adelman explained why he does not want to try to control their playoff matchup.

"The matchups with those teams, I'll be honest, there's so much unknown. I think people need to calm down with 'Let's play the Lakers.' If Luka comes back and feels good, do you want to play Luka Doncic? Like, I think you're messing with the game when you think like that," Adelman said.

While Adelman brings up a potential Lakers matchup, which would now not happen until the second round or Western Conference Finals, his point certainly stands.

Whether the Nuggets face the Rockets or Timberwolves, regardless of their 6-2 overall record this season against them, it will be a challenging seven-game series.

"Us and Minnesota, it's been a crazy back-and-forth over the years. They swept us last year, but we beat them three out of four this year. We always know it's competitive with them," Adelman continued. "... And then obviously Houston. I mean, they're playing so well right now. I think they've won seven or eight games in a row. So there's no good opponent in my opinion. I think you just have to play it out with decisions that are best for your team."

Should the Nuggets have a preference?

As Adelman says, "there's no good opponent." The Rockets and Timberwolves could both give the Nuggets some trouble in the playoffs, and they would simply be better off striving to finish in third place rather than fourth.

Not only should the Nuggets be aiming for the highest seed possible, but they would likely prefer to face the Spurs in the second round than the Thunder. Again, there's no "easy" matchup here, but the later they face the Thunder, the better.

Ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Spurs, the Nuggets certainly do not seem to care where they finish. Denver has ruled out every starter, except for Nikola Jokic, who has been listed as questionable. Prioritizing their health over seeding is certainly the right choice, especially when they do not seem to have a preference for who they face in the playoffs.