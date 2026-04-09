Why This NBA MVP Voter Is Choosing Nikola Jokic Over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Nikola Jokic's run from the 2020-21 season to the 2023-24 season was nothing short of historic, winning three NBA MVP awards in four years. The one year he didn't win? He came in second place and instead led the Denver Nuggets to a championship, being crowned Finals MVP.

In two seasons since that incredible four-year span, Jokic has somehow elevated his game even more. This season, he is on pace to become the first player in NBA history to lead the league in rebounds and assists per game, and is set to become just one of two players to ever average a triple-double in consecutive seasons. Still, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the frontrunner for MVP.

Official NBA award voter Stan Van Gundy is still riding with the Serbian superstar, though. On a recent appearance on The Zach Lowe Show, Van Gundy admitted that he is voting for Jokic over Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP, and explained why.

"Same guy I've had for every year I've been a voter: Jokic. First of all, to lead the league in rebounding and assists, both by healthy margins, it's ridiculous," Van Gundy exclaimed. "He averages four more assists than Shai, who's a point guard. Jokic, to me, as the guy who lifts his teammates a little bit more, is the one. With all of the passing, everything runs through him. I think Shai's a one-on-one guy."

Why Jokic could win over SGA

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jokic's month-long injury absence severely hurt his MVP case, as he was sitting tight as the frontrunner before the knee injury. Then, his play for about a month after the injury was not up to expectations, and the Nuggets were not winning nearly as many games.

Now, though, recency bias could certainly get the best of some MVP voters. The Nuggets are on a ten-game winning streak, and Jokic is having one of the most dominant ten-game stretches of his career with seven triple-doubles.

While Van Gundy is openly voting for Jokic, he admits that if it went to Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, or even Luka Doncic, he has "no problem with any of those." Still, he believes Jokic has the strongest case for the award. And, coming from a former successful NBA coach, that sentiment should mean more than the media voters who do not know the ins and outs of the game.

LEADING IN 6️⃣ CATEGORIES pic.twitter.com/c9j1lXCwb9 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 9, 2026

Of course, both Gilgeous-Alexander and Wembanyama have strong cases to win MVP, but Jokic's stats speak for themselves. He is averaging 27.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.9 assists per game with efficient 56.9/37.9/82.8 shooting splits.

Even with some mid-season inconsistencies and an extended injury absence, Jokic has certainly made a strong case for MVP. With just two games left, it is good to hear an official voter give Jokic that nod, and other voters could certainly follow in his footsteps as the regular season comes to a close.