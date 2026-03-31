Wild LeBron James, Nikola Jokic Team Up Proposed by NBA Insiders

Since winning their first championship in franchise history in 2023, the Denver Nuggets have failed to even make it back to the Western Conference Finals. Everyone in the NBA knows their All-Star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray is capable of winning another title, but what will it take for them to get back there?

If the Nuggets fall short again this postseason, they could take a big offseason swing. Notably, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could be available.

ESPN insiders Dave McMenamin and Tim Bontemps proposed the idea of James teaming up with Jokic in Denver this offseason, with one NBA executive reportedly chiming in on the idea.

"One intriguing option floated to ESPN by multiple sources was Denver, where teaming up with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic would make for some awfully entertaining hoops.'Who is the only guy on [James'] level from a basketball IQ standpoint in the league?' a West executive asked. 'Go there and team up with that guy.'"

A Jokic-LeBron team up?

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) hug before the game at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Of course, we can all dream about the idea of an all-time great like James choosing to sign with the Nuggets this offseason, but what would that actually look like? McMenamin and Bontemps proposed the idea of a sign-and-trade involving Peyton Watson or Cam Johnson, which would still benefit the Nuggets in many ways.

Keep in mind, the Nuggets should not want anything to do with the 41-year-old forward if they have to sacrifice their future to get him, but that is likely not the case. If both sides wanted James in Denver, they could get it done with minimal issues.

Even heading into year 24, James is playing at a high level and would make a big difference for the Nuggets. A duo of Jokic and James would likely be the smartest to ever touch an NBA floor, on top of being two of the best passers in league history.

A core group of Murray, Christian Braun, James, Aaron Gordon, and Jokic would be the frontrunners to come out of the Western Conference, especially if they are able to retain key bench players like Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. in the process.

Mutual respect

Jokic and James have had plenty of praise for each other in the past, suggesting the two superstars with seven combined MVP awards would be open to teaming up.

"There's nothing he cannot do on the offensive end. Like, nothing at all. Nothing," James once said about Jokic on the Mind the Game podcast. "Jokic is one of the greatest players to ever play this game," he added after one of their recent matchups.

Of course, Jokic has reciprocated the respect, saying, "He is still one of the best players in the league even in this stage of his career. He's still making a change on the floor when he gets in. It's impressive, and definitely we all should admire that" at this year's All-Star weekend.

Nikola Jokic shares high praise for LeBron James and what he’s doing at his age: pic.twitter.com/zvLKL3LJZ1 — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) February 14, 2026

This is expected to be a huge offseason for James, as he potentially enters his last season in the NBA, and competing for a championship with the Nuggets would certainly be an interesting path to take. While it seems unlikely on the surface, the idea is not too outlandish.