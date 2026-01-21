LeBron James Praises Nikola Jokic After Nuggets' Loss to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers took down the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, but one big factor was missing: three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. The Serbian superstar missed his 12th consecutive game on Tuesday night due to a knee injury, and his absence was certainly felt.

Despite having a positive 7-5 record without Jokic, the Nuggets are a much different team without him. While James was likely relieved that he did not have to try to stop Jokic in the Lakers' win, he certainly missed having that matchup with one of the greats.

During one of the timeout breaks, James went over to the Nuggets bench to embrace Jokic and showed more respect for the star center after the game.

"It's the utmost respect, you know what I mean? For the greats of the game. For the greats of today. For me, for the greats of the past. For the greats that come after. Jokic is one of the greatest players to ever play this game, and for me to see him and go over and pay my respects, that's easy," James said.

LeBron James speaks about approaching the Nuggets bench to embrace Nikola Jokic during a break in the game action. “It’s the utmost respect … Jokic is one of the greatest players to ever play.” He added that USA-Serbia vs Jokic in Paris is a game he’ll “never forget” pic.twitter.com/xBgYFU5WyT — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 21, 2026

A Jokic-LeBron rivalry

Of course, these two superstars have the utmost respect for one another, and it would have been great to see them go at it on Tuesday night, but there is no doubt that they have developed some level of rivalry over the past few years.

Jokic and the Nuggets knocked James and the Lakers out of the playoffs in consecutive years, 2023 and 2024. The Nuggets beat the Lakers 8-1 in those two series, and Jokic was nothing short of incredible in both runs.

However, their "rivalry" goes even deeper than those playoff series. The two superstars met in the semifinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Team USA took down the Jokic-led Team Serbia. James was asked about that game after Tuesday's win, admitting that it was one of the most memorable games he has ever played in.

"It's one of the greatest games I've ever played in," James said. "I've played in a lot of great games. NBA Finals games, Olympic games, high school games, regular season games. That ranks right up there as one of the greatest games I've ever played in. I will never forget that moment."

LeBron came over to hug Jokic during the timeout pic.twitter.com/bfcD03xpED — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 21, 2026

Of course, Jokic has earned his respect among the league's greatest of all time, especially being in rare company as a three-time MVP, but it is still great to hear the argued GOAT give the Serbian superstar his flowers.

Tuesday's game would have been much more interesting if these two were actually able to match up on the court, especially since this could be James' last season in the league. The Nuggets and Lakers are set to face off two more times this season, and it would not shock anyone if they found a way to meet in the playoffs again as well, but fans will have to wait to see these two greats share the floor.

