Nikola Jokic Makes His Nuggets Future Clear Despite Extension Delay

Earlier this week, an interesting report surfaced surrounding the long-term future of Nikola Jokic with the Denver Nuggets: he intended to hold off on his extension talks this summer, despite currently being eligible to sign a $200-plus million deal.

Naturally, that sparked some buzzing questions about what Jokic's future in Denver truly looked like. Would that extension come this offseason? Next offseason? Maybe it's the start of no extension coming to form at all?

However, it seems like that worst-case scenario isn't one that's gaining much traction at all. At least not yet.

Nikola Jokic Still Committed to Denver Despite No Extension

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, while Jokic does seem to be holding off on signing a new deal with the Nuggets right now, league sources have made it clear that he's still reaffirmed his desire to remain in Denver long-term.

"Despite the possibility of Nikola Jokic holding off on extension talks for now, per The Stein Line, Jokic has reiterated a desire to stay long-term in Denver in recent talks, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote. "If Jokic waits until next summer, he’s eligible for an additional year on an extension, which should be noted."

For a franchise icon like Jokic, who's remained as consistently impactful and elite as he has been throughout the past several years, there's no question that Denver would (and should) be eager to keep him locked in on a long-term deal as soon as possible.

Right now, Jokic is locked in under contract through the 2026-27 season with a player option worth $62.8 million for 2027-28. If Jokic were to sign a new extension today, he'd be able to net around $214 million over three years on that deal.

But from Jokic's perspective, there might be added incentive to hold off on that deal towards the tail-end of this offseason, if not next summer.

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

By waiting until the end of this offseason, he'll be able to get a clear picture of what this Nuggets roster looks like for both next season and for the future ahead. Waiting until 2027, though, would allow him to land an extra year on that next contract for a total of around $278 million in total value.

Jokic also might not feel the need to lock up his long-term security extremely quickly, either.

Whether he signs that next deal in 2026 or 2027, the number on that upcoming deal probably won't shift much at all from Denver. He's a max-level guy still performing as one of the best players in the world, and it's hard to see that shifting during the season ahead. The Nuggets will be chomping at the bit to keep him regardless.

So for Jokic, his next extension could still take a bit more time to develop. But with his commitment to Denver clearly defined, fans shouldn't be worried about what the future holds just yet.

Jokic made it clear he wants to be a Nugget for life during his presser after losing in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and that stance doesn't seem like it's shifted since then.

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