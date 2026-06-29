Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Asking Price Could Keep Him in Denver

One of the more prominent players from the Denver Nuggets' roster to see his name put into various trade rumors throughout the early parts of this offseason has been none other than veteran forward Aaron Gordon.

After an injury-riddled season from Gordon, combined with an offseason in Denver that's largely unpredictable, many have circled the versatile forward as someone to watch as a piece that could be shipped out in the coming days or weeks, if the Nuggets can find an ideal package for his services.

However, it seems like, at least to this point, the Nuggets have not seen the type of value they have in mind for Gordon in a potential trade, despite having multiple teams interested in acquiring him.

Nuggets Not Getting Their Desired Value for Aaron Gordon?

﻿The Athletic's Sam Amick dished some intel on the latest rumblings revolving around the Nuggets' forward, where the main takeaway seemed to be that the Nuggets have been underwhelmed with the offers they've received in exchange for Gordon.

"Gordon remains a beloved member of Denver’s group. He has a two-way skill set that is coveted and rare around the league, but league sources say the Nuggets are listening to offers for the 30-year-old who has missed significant time the past two seasons with injuries," Amick wrote.

"To this point, however, league sources say that while there are a lot of teams interested in acquiring Gordon, that interest remains underwhelming to the Nuggets when compared to how they value him."

Really, it's a fuzzy situation from the perspective of both the Nuggets and those that are interested in acquiring him.

On one hand, the Nuggets love and value what Gordon brings to the table. He's someone who checks a ton of boxes on both ends of the floor and makes his presence felt in a variety of ways. In any event where Denver were to deal him, you'd have to believe they'd covet a package that's truly worth their while and can somewhat replenish his impact.

However, Gordon's current value might not be as high as what the Nuggets are anticipating because of the season he's coming fresh off of.

Mar 9, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

While Gordon was a strong asset when he was on the floor–– averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting nearly 50% from the field and 40% from three–– he only played in a grand total of 39 games between the regular season and playoffs due to a lingering hamstring injury.

During the 2024-25 season, he was limited to 51 regular season games due to injury. And he'll be turning 31 years old later this year, which adds even further questions about what his availability could look like both next season and for the foreseeable future.

Opposing teams, while they might be interested, probably aren't willing to offer a substantial amount for Gordon if they can't trust his longevity and availability; two factors that are widely in question considering his latest two-year sample size.

In a vacuum, he's a dynamic and extremely impactful piece in any frontcourt, especially for Denver's lineup specifically, but not being able to stay on the floor inevitably takes a big hit to his trade value.

Time will tell whether or not the Nuggets will be able to get their desired package in exchange for Gordon, or if Denver will hold off on a move altogether without their desired pieces coming back in return. But regardless, all options remain wildly possible in a pivotal offseason like this team currently finds themselves in.

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