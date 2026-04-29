Spencer Jones May Be the Key to Nuggets’ Postseason

The Denver Nuggets, in the midst of their must-win Game 5 vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves that turned into a refreshing 125-113 victory, saw a much-needed spark from second-year forward Spencer Jones.

In his standout two-way performance playing 37 minutes, Jones put together 20 points on efficient 7-9 shooting from the field, made 4-5 shots from deep, and paired that with three steals and three blocks as a havoc-wreaker the entire night in Denver.

Without his shot-making or all-around defensive impact, there's no telling where the Nuggets end up in terms of their results for Game 5. So Jones' elevated play couldn't have come at a better time.

But with that game in the rear-view mirror, the Nuggets are only going to need more of those performances out of Jones moving forward. And if he can keep meeting the moment, he might just allow Denver to make their 3-1 comeback a reality.

Spencer Jones Fills Vital Role for Nuggets Rotation

Jones’ impact is rooted in his ability to be not just a multi-positional defender who can and has taken on tough assignments all season long, but he's also a connector on the offensive end that makes him wildly playable in playoff situations.

With outstanding length by possessing a near 7-foot wing span and defensive versatility, he pairs that by being a near-40% shooter from three.

Such a skillset allows him to find a valuable role within multiple lineups for a Denver rotation desperately coveting defensive consistency, but also means they don't have to compensate on the other end.

He's done that all regular season, but Game 5 cemented he migt be able to fill that exact same role in a playoff setting.

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) defends in the third quarter during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

But that value is doubled, even tripled for a Nuggets rotation that's stuck without the presence of both Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson: two pieces who present similar two-way value for Denver, but are two chess pieces they've been forced to play without for multiple games––or in Watson's case, all––of the series due to injury.

Now heading into Game 6, and both trending more likely to be scratches than elevated to play, Jones will likely be placed into the starting lineup and slotted into a critical role on both ends of the floor once again.

We've seen how it shakes out for Denver when their shots aren't falling and the roof starts caving in defensively. In both Games 3 and 4, that's exactly what led to the Nuggets' demise in ugly fashion, and they simply can't afford that same fate in Game 6, or in a possible Game 7, for that matter.

Jones is someone who can offer a sense of stability in both areas, making him a vital piece of their success for any games they have remaining in round one, but also for any series they'll be without Gordon and/or Watson.

Therefore, expect to see a lot more of Jones in the mix for as long as Denver is shorthanded. And if he's got the hot hand and guarding well, he's the one secret element of the Nuggets rotation who provides a huge lift on both ends of the floor.

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