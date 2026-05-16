Nuggets Could Get the 2026 NBA Draft's Biggest Steal at Pick No. 26

After a first-round playoff exit, the Denver Nuggets would love to have a better pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but they will have to use No. 26 in an attempt to revamp their roster and turn things around next season.

The Nuggets ended the regular season on a 12-game winning streak that helped their standing but hurt their draft position, but they should still be able to find a promising prospect in the late first round. In The Ringer's latest mock draft, they predict the Nuggets will select Michigan Wolverines champion forward Morez Johnson Jr. with the No. 26 pick, which would arguably be the biggest steal of the draft.

"On the defensive end, Johnson, who can capably switch onto anyone from a handling wing to a bruising 5, could give Denver some depth," J. Kyle Mann wrote.

No one had a better day at the NBA Draft Combine than Morez Johnson Jr. 〽️



• 6'9" (no shoes)

• 250 lbs

• 7'4" wingspan

• 8'11" standing reach



• 17/25 3-point star drill

• 16/30 3s off the dribble

• Pro Lane Drill (1st)

• 3/4 Court Sprint (1st)

• Max Vertical Jump (1st)… pic.twitter.com/1yzUaPXigg — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) May 12, 2026

Keep in mind, after one of the most impressive NBA combine performances in recent years, it has become much less likely that Johnson Jr. is available for the Nuggets at No. 26. Johnson Jr. has no real weakness in his game and would be the ideal fit in Denver's lineup due to his two-way versatility.

What makes Morez Johnson special

As a champion at Michigan, Johnson Jr. is an all-around athlete who plays winning basketball, and it would be impossible for the Nuggets to pass on him if he falls in their laps.

In his sophomore season, the 6-foot-10 big man averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.9 stocks per game, while shooting 62.3% from the field. During the combine, he showed off his three-point shot, which he rarely showcased at the collegiate level. However, if he can continue to become an outside threat, he will legitimately be one of the most complete prospects in his class.

Morez Johnson Jr. could be one of the biggest risers in the NBA, and for good reason.



- Elite, versatile defender (98th % DDPM)

- Insane shooting efficiency

- Playmaking upside

- Power + footwork

- Freak athlete

- Champion



VERY Few Weaknesses... pic.twitter.com/g1AtEH0uZK — Dynatyze Basketball (@Dynatyze) May 10, 2026

Many other recent mock drafts have Johnson Jr. going no lower than No. 20, so it would be a miracle for him to fall to Denver at No. 26. Still, the Nuggets might have to consider trading up, just so they have the chance to draft him.

The Nuggets desperately need defensive help, and bringing in a physical, versatile big man who could play alongside Nikola Jokic would be the ideal scenario. There are a couple of other big men in this draft class who could make a similar impact as Johnson, like St. John's product Zuby Ejiofor, who is a much more likely target for the Nuggets at No. 26.

Still, the Nuggets have to have Johnson Jr. at the top of their draft board, as he is the exact player this team needs. As they likely search for a backup point guard and defensive-minded forward depth in this draft, the Nuggets would be better off targeting the latter at pick No. 26. For a team with such an uncertain core around Jokic, bringing in young talent with positive long-term outlooks should be the priority, which is why Johnson Jr. could be their savior.

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