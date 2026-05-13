3 Prospects Nuggets Should Target With No. 26 Pick, and One They Shouldn't

On top of an injury-plagued 2025-26 season, which finished with a disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Denver Nuggets are sitting in an awkward position in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Nuggets hold the 26th overall pick for the June 23 draft, which is obviously not an ideal spot to be.

The most notable No. 26 picks in recent NBA history are Bones Hyland by Denver in 2021, Payton Pritchard by Boston in 2020, and Landry Shamet by Philadelphia in 2018. All in all, it is hard to hit on a legitimate difference maker with the 26th pick, but the Nuggets could have an opportunity to do so this year.

Here is a look at three prospects the Nuggets need to have on their draft board for pick No. 26, and one they should likely stay away from:

Target: Dailyn Swain

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) celebrates after center Matas Vokietaitis (8) scores a basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Dailyn Swain, the Texas Longhorns product, finished off his junior season by cementing his status as a first-round draft pick. At 6-foot-8 and just 20 years old, Swain has the potential to be a legitimate two-way difference-maker at the NBA level.

READ: Nuggets NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who's Denver's Pick at No. 26?

While Swain did not shine defensively at the collegiate level, his frame and athleticism suggest he could translate into an above-average defender in the right situation. Offensively, he uses his athleticism to get downhill and finish at the rim, with some flashes of being a legitimate ball-handler and playmaker.

Despite spending three years in college, Swain could be a bit of a development player early into his NBA career, especially with an iffy three-point shot, but his physical tools make him a very promising prospect. He would be a steal if available at pick No. 26.

Target: Koa Peat

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) reacts after a pay against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Koa Peat is an interesting case because on the surface, he seems like a lottery pick, but many outlets have him falling to the late first round. The Arizona Wildcats product is a 6-foot-8 forward with NBA-ready strength, and could be the do-it-all player the Nuggets are looking for.

Peat has the tools to be an Aaron Gordon-level player with his versatile defense, rebounding, passing, and screening, and his biggest weakness is the lack of a three-point shot. However, at just 19 years old, there is reason to believe Peat could develop into an all-around force on both sides of the ball.

If Peat is on the board at No. 26, he should be the Nuggets' top option.

Target: Joshua Jefferson

Jan 29, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) shoots in their game with the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

If the Nuggets want an NBA-ready forward who they can immediately slot into their rotation, Joshua Jefferson is likely their guy. The Iowa State Cyclones product might not have as high a ceiling as Peat or Swain, but he could make an immediate impact on a contending team like the Nuggets.

At 6-foot-9, the 22-year-old forward has continued to develop into an all-around player, being able to create for himself and teammates while defending at a high level. Jefferson earned All-American honors as a senior, and his do-it-all, experienced play style could be a huge help for the Nuggets.

Jefferson should be on the board for Denver at No. 26, unlike Peat and Swain, who could go higher, making him a very likely draft target on June 23.

Avoid: Tyler Tanner

Mar 7, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) brings the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Let me preface by saying, I like Tyler Tanner as a prospect, but he would not be a good fit in Denver. The Vanderbilt Commodores product measured in at below 5-foot-11 at the combine, weighing just 166 pounds. With such a small frame, he would not be the best fit as Denver's backup point guard.

Unless the Nuggets view Tanner as a potential Jose Alvarado-type of prospect, his strengths do not outweigh his weaknesses as Denver frantically searches for better defensive players this offseason. There is still a chance Tanner returns to school, but if he ends up on the board at No. 26, the Nuggets should lean toward a prospect with more size and better defense.

Granted, Tanner's defense is not as bad as his frame would suggest, but it will likely not translate to the NBA level.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!