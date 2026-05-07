Three Realistic Trade Suitors if Nuggets Shop Jamal Murray

Just a week into the Denver Nuggets' offseason, there has been plenty of speculation about who could be on the move. With questions around the futures of Aaron Gordon and Cam Johnson, could the Nuggets' 2026 offseason get even crazier than expected?

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic seems to be Denver's only true untouchable at this point, meaning the franchise could even potentially find a trade for his right-hand man, Jamal Murray.

Coming off his first career All-Star appearance, despite an underwhelming playoff series, Murray's value could be at an all-time high. If the Nuggets do ultimately decide to shop him this offseason, here are a few teams that could get involved in the sweepstakes:

Houston Rockets

Nov 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) scores a basket as Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Rockets' 2025-26 campaign was doomed from the preseason, when starting point guard Fred VanVleet suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Now, if they want to immediately get back to title contention, without relying too heavily on VanVleet, acquiring a player of Murray's caliber to put alongside Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson could get them there.

Of course, Kevin Durant's future in Houston is up in the air, and some sort of Murray-Durant swap (with Denver getting extra assets) could ultimately help both sides. Especially after a first-round exit, the Rockets could be looking to exchange stars.

If the Nuggets are not fully bought into Murray at this stage, despite him coming off the best year of his career, swapping his contract for Durant's would also be a huge money saver.

Orlando Magic

Dec 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) collides into Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Magic are also coming off a disappointing first-round exit after blowing a 3-1 lead, and had an overall underwhelming 2025-26 season. Despite going all-in on Desmond Bane last offseason, the Magic have still not won a playoff series since 2010, and it could be time to make more changes.

Of course, they have a talented core around Bane, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, but they could use those bigger contracts and younger players to entice the Nuggets to part with a star like Murray.

Financially, the Magic would likely have to include Bane, Banchero, or Wagner in a deal for Murray, but their current roster obviously needs some work, and changing up the core to bring in more offense could be their best move.

Toronto Raptors

Oct 6, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) defends against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second half at Rogers Arena. | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

A Jamal Murray homecoming, perhaps? The Raptors are also coming off a first-round playoff exit, and despite having a talented roster, they feel one or two pieces away from legitimate title contention.

While the Raptors might not have as enticing a trade offer, likely centered around Immanuel Quickley, salary filler, and draft capital, the idea of Murray returning to Ontario has to be included. Not to mention, he could actually be their missing piece.

It is no secret that Scottie Barnes is blossoming into one of the NBA's best players, and if Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett can piece it together as well, Murray could be the player who takes them to the next level.

Keep in mind, I am not saying the Nuggets should trade Murray. In fact, I think it would be a mistake. However, if they are heading down that route, there are undoubtedly a few teams that make sense as potential landing spots.

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