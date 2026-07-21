Three Free Agents the Nuggets Should Still Sign, and One They Shouldn't

The Denver Nuggets' 2026 offseason has been largely stalled due to Peyton Watson's restricted free agency, as they sit three weeks into July with three open roster spots. The only new additions to Denver's offseason have been Marvin Bagley III, Alpha Diallo, and rookies Trevon Brazile and Bryce Hopkins. Is that enough to win the offseason?

In the Nuggets' defense, they are in a tough position as they hug the second apron, but that does not mean they can stand pat and finish the offseason in a worse position than the end of last season. With that in mind, here are three free agents they can still target this offseason, and one they should probably stay away from:

Should: Peyton Watson

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite all the drama around his restricted free agency, with even sign-and-trade talks gaining steam, the Nuggets should still do what they can to bring Watson back. The 23-year-old is coming off a breakout season, and not only could the Nuggets use his two-way versatility moving forward, but they should be trying to retain their homegrown talent at all costs.

In 40 starts last season, he averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.2 stocks per game, while shooting 49.9% from the field and 43.0% from beyond the arc. Watson took a huge leap last season, and while that breakout has significantly raised his price tag in free agency, the Nuggets were shown a glimpse of his potential and should be trying to re-sign him.

Luckily, it has been made clear that the Nuggets intend to re-sign Watson, despite some concerns that they could ultimately lose him.

Should: Brandon Williams

Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Williams spent the last three seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, where he has emerged as a productive backup point guard over the last two. Still, though, he remains unsigned in unrestricted free agency. The Nuggets already signed one Mavericks free agent in Bagley, and they could immediately reunite him with Williams this offseason.

Williams, 26, averaged 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for the Mavericks last season, shooting 47.2% from the field. While the 6-foot-1 guard certainly has his weaknesses, especially as a three-point shooter, he is still a productive scorer who gets downhill.

As the Nuggets search for extra ball-handling, Williams might not be their best option, but the market is severely dried up, and it is hard to be too picky. Williams is a productive backup guard who could provide a scoring punch off the bench, complementing the pass-first Tyus Jones.

Should: Aaron Holiday

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, it is no secret that the Nuggets are searching for backcourt help, and Aaron Holiday could be another strong option. The 29-year-old veteran has consistently been a viable backup point guard since entering the league eight years ago, providing a few different strengths that could help out the Nuggets.

Holiday spent the last three seasons with the Houston Rockets, where he shot 39.3% from three-point range. As a reliable three-point shooter, an experienced ball-handler, and a high-energy defender, it is hard for the Nuggets not to have Holiday on their radar in free agency.

Again, it is hard to envision Holiday being the answer for Denver's guard depth issue, but he would be a solid addition to their backcourt to help take pressure off Jones as their lone backup ball-handler.

Shouldn't: Bradley Beal

Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal (0) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, signing Bradley Beal would be a great move by the Nuggets, but it seems like most of the NBA is ready to move on from the 14-year veteran. Beal played just six games for the L.A. Clippers last year before undergoing season-ending hip surgery, continuing a trend of the former three-time All-Star being unable to stay healthy.

Beal has not played over 53 games since the 2020-21 season, and for a Nuggets team that battled injury adversity last season, they do not want to willingly add any players who they can pencil in for 30+ absences.

Obviously, at his best, Beal is one of the best scorers in the NBA, but there is no indication of him being able to return to that level regardless of his health. The Nuggets are much better off just staying away from the 33-year-old veteran and focusing elsewhere.

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