Nuggets Have Contacted LeBron James: Why It Would Be a Good Fit

In the midst of LeBron James' latest hunt for a new team in free agency, it seems like the Denver Nuggets could now be one of the many teams in the mix to try and recruit him.

﻿According to a report from the Denver Post's Bennett Durando, the Nuggets have been among those to have expressed interest in signing the 21-time All-Star––joining alongside teams like the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Minnesota Timberwolves also having been connected to James.

The Nuggets are certainly a fascinating team to find themselves in the hunt; a team with recent championship history, an already-solid core led by a three-time MVP and another All-NBA guard on the roster, and might have a decent-enough pitch to allow LeBron to put them in the conversation for a desirable destination to sign to.

And while the idea of LeBron on the Nuggets might be a bit of a wild idea to say out loud, the actual fit of James in a basketball sense, and with the current construction of Denver's roster, might add up a bit more than you might think.

So while the LeBron sweepstakes are still alive and well in what's been a crazy offseason thus far, let's sift through four reasons as to why Denver could make some reasonable sense as a suitor to sign what many consider to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time:

1. Gives Nikola Jokic a 2nd All-Star Teammate

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It took some time for Jokic to officially find another All-Star teammate to have alongside him on the roster, considering Jamal Murray secured his first-ever selection this past season in what was year nine of his NBA career; one of the best seasons he's ever had since walking through the door, at that.

But why stop at just Murray? LeBron could be another All-Star teammate to place next to Jokic in what would make for one of the strongest trios on the offensive end in the entire league, despite him now entering what will be his 24th year in the NBA.

LeBron James was “extra nice” to Nikola Jokic when the Lakers played the Nuggets this season to “keep the door open” of being his teammate, per @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/qKOZikBN7J — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 1, 2026

Defensively, things would probably be shaky as they were last year. But the basketball minds and high IQ pairing of Jokic and LeBron is immediately the best one-two punch in that category across the NBA, and allows Jokic to play with someone who's about as experienced, tested, and accomplished as anyone you could find. There's a ton of value in that.

2. Another Great P&R Partner for Jamal Murray

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Adding LeBron is a great benefit for Jokic, but it also tends to be a great help for his current co-star, Jamal Murray, as well. LeBron has always been someone who can elevate a stout offensive-minded guard throughout his time in the league in multiple situations, and could do just that in Denver if he were to sign on.

Especially at this point in his career, while he might not be playing on-the-ball or have the same usage he's held in some of his peak years, working as a pick-and-roll partner with Murray would be a great asset for this Nuggets offense.

Last season when he was with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as what many deemed to be the third option, James found a perfect role in the offense as a cutter, a screener in the pick-and-roll game, and secondary playmaker that turned in for some stellar production for a 41-year-old.

Filling that same role in Denver wouldn't be hard to imagine. And it'd be tough to find a better spot elsewhere that could present the same type of ideal situation for him offensively.

3. Safety Net for Aaron Gordon in Case of Injury

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) looks on from the bench with guard Bruce Brown (11) and guard Julian Strawther (3) in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the times that Aaron Gordon has suffered from injury issues through the past two seasons, the Nuggets have found it tough to find a player who can fill out the same type of dynamic impact that he's able to.

Between his ability as a cutter, his spacing, playmaking ability, and defensive versatility, it's going to be pretty difficult to find a player with as vast of a skillset as Gordon can––which might be why multiple teams around the league this offseason have reportedly checked in on his trade availability.

LeBron, though, could hypothetically fit that same type of role that Gordon's in pretty nicely.

Now, he might not be the same type of defender at this point in his career, but he checks virtually every other box that makes him unable to fill into the void that Gordon leaves, in the event he's forced to the sidelines at any point.

And perhaps more importantly, LeBron can still play alongside Gordon pretty seamlessly as well when he is healthy and on the floor.

A starting five of LeBron, Murray, Cameron Johnson, Peyton Watson, Gordon, and Jokic is one that would make opposing defensive coaches pretty restless at night. The Nuggets and LeBron both likely have that idea in the back of their minds right about now.

4. Fits the Nuggets' Tight Budget

Jan 2, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman reacts after calling a time out during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the finances of it all, it's hard to imagine a more perfect scenario for the Nuggets to find an affordable acquisition who could be as impactful as LeBron would be for the money he seems to be willing to play for.

Reports have indicated that LeBron's decision won't be motivated by money, and he is also willing to play for the veteran minimum in the right situation.

LeBron James is willing to accept a minimum contract to play for a contender, per @ShamsCharania



He doesn't intend to make a "financially-driven decision" pic.twitter.com/KgKoTJukke — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2026

That's music to the Nuggets' ears, who will be looking for veteran minimum signings to help fill out their cap-constrained roster as they attempt to re-sign Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones, while not creeping too far over the luxury tax or into the second apron. Doing that, while still facilitating a deep, playoff-ready roster, is bound to be a challenge.

But if LeBron's willing to come on for that type of money, that changes everything. So you could expect the Nuggets to welcome him with open arms, if he is indeed willing to make the next, and potentially final, stop of his illustrious career in the Mile High.

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