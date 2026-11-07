Nuggets Injury Report: DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Jones Updates vs. Pacers

The Denver Nuggets might be finding their groove. While they got off to a slow start, they have won three of their last four games, and they are walking into a great opportunity to pick up another one on Saturday afternoon.

The Nuggets are facing the Indiana Pacers in Mexico City on Saturday, and with Tyrese Haliburton still sidelined with a hamstring strain, Denver should be able to return to America by adding to their win tally. Not to mention, the Nuggets are as healthy as they've been all season for the Mexico City crowd.

Nuggets injury report

Nov 2, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard DeMar DeRozan (10) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko (91) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets' health is trending in the right direction. They have yet to see their team at full strength through the first seven games, and while they still have to wait a bit longer, they will be awfully close in Saturday's game against the Pacers.

The Nuggets have removed backup forward Spencer Jones from the injury report, as he is set to make his season debut. They have also upgraded DeMar DeRozan after the sixth man was a last-minute scratch in their last contest, meaning Julian Strawther could be their only absence for Saturday's game. Denver's full injury report:

DeMar DeRozan - PROBABLE (low back spasms)

Julian Strawther - OUT (left knee sprain)

𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑮: Spencer Jones is off the Nuggets injury report and will be available tomorrow vs. Pacers pic.twitter.com/415IIFhnVf — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) November 6, 2026

Even though Strawther is still out of the lineup, the Nuggets should be excited about what they're getting for Saturday's game. Having Jones back in the rotation is huge and should immediately help their defense and three-point shooting, although they will have some tough decisions to make.

Second-round rookie Trevon Brazile has filled in for Jones during his absence this season, and he has been incredible. It will be hard for the Nuggets to remove Brazile from the rotation after what we've seen, but David Adelman has made it clear he wants to keep the rotation to only nine or ten players.

This will be a big test for Adelman and his coaching staff, especially if DeRozan is able to suit up as well, as they have about 12 players available who have all made a case to earn minutes.

Pacers injury report

Oct 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks on in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though they are trending in the right direction, the Nuggets could use some more favorable matchups to add to their win total. The Pacers, who have already lost five of their last six games, might be in trouble heading to Mexico City. Indiana's full injury report:

TJ McConnell - QUESTIONABLE (right hamstring strain)

Kelly Oubre Jr. - QUESTIONABLE (left calf contusion)

Johnny Furphy - OUT (right ACL repair/surgery)

Tyrese Haliburton - OUT (left hamstring strain)

Ben Sheppard - OUT (left meniscus surgery)

The Pacers are already shorthanded with All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton sidelined, but if they have to play without backup guard TJ McConnell too, they could be lost against the Nuggets. Of course, they still have some talent, led by All-Star forward Pascal Siakam and guard Andrew Nembhard, who will be facing his brother Ryan on Saturday, so the Nuggets cannot take them too lightly.

The Nuggets and Pacers are set to tip off at 3:00 p.m. MT in Mexico City on Saturday.

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