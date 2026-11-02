Nuggets Injury Report: Denver Trends Up for Trail Blazers Game

The Denver Nuggets are riding a two-game winning streak heading into Monday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers, finally getting above .500 for the season after beating the Phoenix Suns over the weekend. Things will not be easy for them to extend their winning streak, though.

The Trail Blazers have been a tough team to beat this season, with a 4-1 record through five games, and their lone loss came against the undefeated Memphis Grizzlies. Led by Deni Avdija and Damian Lillard, Portland has a serious team this season, and Monday's matchup will certainly be interesting.

Fortunately for the Nuggets, their health is trending in the right direction ahead of their meeting with the Trail Blazers.

Nuggets injury report

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) after making a three-pointer during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets played three consecutive games without starting forward Cameron Johnson due to a right ankle sprain, but he was able to return to action in their win over the Suns. Now, he has been left off the injury report entirely, while backup wing Alpha Diallo remains questionable. Denver's full injury report:

Alpha Diallo - QUESTIONABLE (right wrist sprain)

Spencer Jones - OUT (bilateral hamstring injury management)

Julian Strawther - OUT (left knee sprain)

Johnson having no injury designation is a huge step in the right direction for the Nuggets as their health trends upward. If they can also get Diallo back in the lineup for the first time since opening night, the disappointing bench unit would get a much-needed spark.

Against a Trail Blazers team that has scored 124 or more points in three of their five games this season and has the league's fourth-ranked offensive rating, the Nuggets need all the defensive help they can get, which is where Diallo could make a serious impact.

The Nuggets are still eager to get Jones and Strawther back in the lineup, which they might have to wait a bit longer for, but things are certainly trending in the right direction.

Trail Blazers injury report

Oct 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant (1) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that Ja Morant, who the Trail Blazers surprisingly acquired in the offseason, is dealing with a hamstring strain, they will be without him for at least the next four weeks. Portland has ruled out two standout guards against the Nuggets:

Ja Morant - OUT (left hamstring strain)

Shaedon Sharpe - OUT (right meniscus surgery)

With Morant sidelined, the Trail Blazers turned to Scoot Henderson to start in his place, creating a dangerous starting lineup of him, Lillard, Avdija, Toumani Camara, and Donovan Clingan. The Trail Blazers are certainly not a team the Nuggets can take lightly, as they currently sit on top of the Northwest Division, setting up one of their biggest tests of the young season.

The Nuggets will have their hands full against Portland, but this is a great chance to make a statement and build some early-season momentum with a third straight win.

The Nuggets and Trail Blazers are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT in Denver.

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