Nuggets Injury Report: Denver Lists 2 Out, 2 Questionable vs. Suns

The Denver Nuggets are heading into what feels like a must-win game on Friday night. The Nuggets are traveling to face the Phoenix Suns in an attempt to get above .500 for the first time this season after starting with a 2-2 record.

The Nuggets do not have many excuses against this Suns team with reported internal issues, as NBA insider Chris Haynes reports, "There's some growing frustration within that locker room for the simple fact that that roster does not have a point guard that can organize that offense."

Players in the Suns’ locker room are frustrated by the lack of a true point guard on the roster, per @ChrisBHaynes



"There's some growing frustration within that locker room for the simple fact that that roster does not have a point guard that can organize that offense... I… pic.twitter.com/20zUjuyMdy — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 29, 2026

The Suns are just 1-2 on the season with the league's 17th-ranked offense and last-place defense. If the Nuggets cannot find a way to beat this struggling team, there might be bigger issues in Denver. Fortunately, their health is trending in the right direction for Friday's game, further eliminating excuses.

Nuggets injury report

Ahead of Friday's matchup in Phoenix, the Nuggets have listed two players as questionable, while ruling out two others. After playing each of the last three games with Cameron Johnson, Alpha Diallo, Spencer Jones, and Julian Strawther all sidelined, they could get two of them back on the court. Denver's full injury report:

Cameron Johnson - QUESTIONABLE (right ankle sprain)

Alpha Diallo - QUESTIONABLE (personal reasons)

Spencer Jones - OUT (bilateral hamstring injury management)

Julian Strawther - OUT (left knee sprain)

Oct 4, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) lines up a three point basket in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets have been shorthanded since opening night, but could finally get back on track against the Suns. If Johnson suits up, some of Denver's three-point concerns would fade. If Diallo returns, some of their defensive concerns would fade. Getting both of them back on the floor for Friday's game would be huge.

Of course, it still hurts to play without Jones and Strawther, who are dealing with more significant injuries, but the Nuggets are more than capable of picking up a win in Phoenix, especially if Johnson and Diallo are back in the lineup.

Going against the worst defense in the NBA could set up an opportunity for the Nuggets' struggling offense to get back on track, and it should ultimately lead to a much-needed road win for Denver.

Suns injury report

The Suns are not dealing with as many injuries as Denver, but they are still playing without starting center Mark Williams, who has yet to suit up this season. Phoenix's full injury report:

Oso Ighodaro - QUESTIONABLE (right oblique strain)

Mark Williams - OUT (left shoulder surgery)

With Williams sidelined, the Suns have turned to young center Khaman Maluach, and it will be interesting to see how the sophomore big man out of Duke matches up against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

On paper, the Nuggets have nearly every advantage over this Suns team. There are not many reasons for them to not leave Phoenix with a 3-2 record, even with their injury concerns. Of course, getting Johnson and Diallo back in the lineup would help, but regardless, it would be disappointing if the Nuggets lost on Friday night.

The Nuggets and Suns are set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. MT in Phoenix on Friday.

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