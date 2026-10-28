Nuggets Injury Report: Denver Still Shorthanded for Pelicans Game

The Denver Nuggets dropped to 1-2 on the season with a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, and now they will be working to get back on track over the next few games. On Wednesday night, they will look to bounce back with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, setting up a quick rematch after their overtime battle on Saturday.

In Denver's second game of the season, the Nuggets overcame a 23-point deficit to take down the Pelicans at home. Now, they are traveling to New Orleans, and despite pulling out a win on Saturday, they certainly want to put together a more complete performance this time around. However, they are still shorthanded.

Nuggets injury report

Oct 26, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) calls out from the bench in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nuggets starting forward Cameron Johnson played 11 minutes in the first half of Denver's season opener and has not touched the floor since. He is now at risk of missing his third consecutive game, while the Nuggets have ruled out three key bench players. Denver's full injury report:

Cameron Johnson - DOUBTFUL (right ankle sprain)

Alpha Diallo - OUT (personal reasons)

Spencer Jones - OUT (bilateral hamstring injury management)

Julian Strawther - OUT (left knee sprain)

Backup forward Spencer Jones and guard Julian Strawther have yet to play this season, which has damaged the Nuggets' bench unit, but other players have stepped in their absence. With Alpha Diallo now set to miss his third consecutive game, though, they will need those end-of-bench guys to continue to rise to the occasion.

With Johnson expected to miss again, the Nuggets will likely turn to Bryce Hopkins for the third straight game, while Trevon Brazile brings some much-needed energy off the bench in the absence of Spencer Jones.

Pelicans injury report

Oct 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) reacts to a dunk against Indiana Pacers during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pelicans will also be without a starter for Wednesday's game, as center Yves Missi is set to miss his second consecutive game. The Pelicans have also listed backup guard Jordan Poole with an injury designation, although he is expected to play. Their full injury report:

Jordan Poole - PROBABLE (illness)

Yves Missi - OUT (left knee contusion/bone bruise)

The Nuggets will be at an obvious disadvantage against the Pelicans when it comes to availability, but they have the firepower to still handle this winless New Orleans team.

With DeAndre Jordan likely to fill in for Missi again, Nikola Jokic should be in for another big game. Against the Pelicans on Saturday, he dominated with 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, so we should be able to step up again on Wednesday.

The Nuggets really cannot afford to drop to 1-3 on the season with a loss to the Pelicans, so they need to find a way to win, even with their four key absences. Bouncing back from their Warriors loss is the obvious priority, and after nearly losing to New Orleans on Saturday, they should know what needs to be done to handle their lower-end competition this time.

The Nuggets and Pelicans are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. MT in New Orleans.

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