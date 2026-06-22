Nuggets NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Final Picks for Every Round

It is officially NBA Draft week, and while it would be great to have an idea of what the Denver Nuggets are planning to do, they have kept everything under wraps. The Nuggets hold the 26th pick for Tuesday night's first round and the 49th pick for Wednesday's second round, giving them two chances to hit on a rookie, yet there has been no indication of who they are targeting.

Still, we can try our best to predict the Nuggets' draft night choices. Of course, the Nuggets could trade their pick, but there is already so much uncertainty about who will be available for them with the 26th pick that we assume they stay put for now.

Check out our Nuggets NBA Mock Draft 1.0, and here's a look at our final predictions of how both rounds of Denver's draft will shake out.

Round 1, Pick 26: Joshua Jefferson

6'8" | Forward | 22 | Iowa State

Jan 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) controls the ball as Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

There should be a slew of intriguing prospects available for the Nuggets at pick No. 26, depending on who falls to them, but Iowa State Cyclones product Joshua Jefferson is the best fit in my eyes. Not only do the Nuggets desperately need to add forward depth, but Jefferson fits the bill for what Denver should be looking for in a new rookie.

The 22-year-old forward has NBA size, with a versatile two-way game that would help the Nuggets on both ends of the court. Jefferson is one of the more impressive defenders in this draft class, despite having underwhelming athleticism, and he will make a living in the NBA with his all-around game.

Joshua Jefferson playmaking



Hit the music pic.twitter.com/0KceXlssEF — Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) June 16, 2026

Jefferson is arguably the best passer in this class, at least at his position, and can handle the ball and rebound, while being an overall very smart basketball player. Sure, he might not have as high a ceiling as other prospects who might be available, but for a Nuggets team in win-now mode, Jefferson can undoubtedly make an immediate impact in Denver's second unit.

It is hard to envision Jefferson struggling to find minutes wherever he lands on Tuesday night, and for a Nuggets team in need of forward depth and improved defense, it seems like an easy decision.

Round 2, Pick 49: Ugonna Onyenso

6'11" | Center | 21 | Virginia

Feb 7, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) looks on during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at John Paul Jones Arena. | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

In the Nuggets' first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, their lack of rim protection was on full display. So, could they now target the best rim protector in the 2026 draft class?

Onyenso is a monster on defense, as he averaged an ACC-leading 2.9 blocks as a senior at Virginia, despite playing just 18.6 minutes per game. Despite being on the older side, he will need some time until he is ready to play meaningful NBA minutes, though.

Sure, Onyenso is an elite rim protector, but that is also the only trait he brings to the table. For a player of his size, his rebounding in college was a bit underwhelming, and his offensive game is fairly non-existent besides off-ball rim running and sitting in the dunker spot. Still, with such a natural defensive game, he could be worth the chance in the second round for Denver.

Ugonna Onyenso is the best shot blocker in this year's draft class.



The 7-foot Nigerian big man averaged 6.5 points, five rebounds and nearly three blocks per game in his senior season at Virginia. He also measured exceptionally well at the combine, ranking among the top… pic.twitter.com/0lBDFk5zd5 — anthony chiu (@acfilmroom) June 15, 2026

A 6-foot-11 center with a 7-foot-5 wingspan is hard to find, and with a natural shot-blocking gene of this degree, Onyenso could carve out a role in the NBA, despite his other limitations. At his worst, he is still well worth a two-way contract for the Nuggets.

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