Nuggets NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Who Denver Could Target With Each Pick

The 2026 NBA Draft is a little under a week away. And for the Denver Nuggets, it could be their perfect opportunity to add a couple of young sparks to their rotation with their two selections on the board: one in the first round at pick 26, and another choice on day two at pick 49.

There hasn't been a ton of noise surrounding which prospects in particular the Nuggets might be interested in, but we do know the types of players this team could use as an impactful addition: athletic, lengthy players with upside on both ends, perhaps with more of a defensive focus.

Thankfully, this draft has a few prospects who could fit that mold where the Nuggets are selecting. And if the board falls in their favor, they could snag a couple of them with both of their picks throughout the two days of action.

Let's sort through a brief mock projection of how the Nuggets' top two picks could end up once the NBA Draft arrives on June 23rd:

R1, P26: Dailyn Swain | F, Texas

Jan 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) reacts to a referee call during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Stats: 36 GP, 17.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 2.7 TO, 54.2/34.4/81.5

Perhaps it's a little bit of wishful thinking for Swain to be on the board by the time the Nuggets are picking at the end of the first round. But there's clear limitations with what the Texas wing brings to the table, at least in terms of an immediate fit, that could leave teams ahead of Denver to steer clear.

The Nuggets could also see some red flags as well: his jumper needs work, he could use development in functioning off-the-ball offensively, and he's not a totally polished defender, despite appealing physical tools on that end.

But despite those concerns, the Nuggets should take a serious look if he's here, even if it's just for the traits he can provide as a slasher, a lengthy defender with a high ceiling, and a real spark of athleticism who could work well as a piece in the second unit––all of which are aspects they could covet in their current rotation.

The jumper can come along in due time. And in an offensive system like the Nuggets with Nikola Jokic taking charge on that end of the floor, any of his current deficiencies can easily be masked as he gradually makes those tweaks to his game.

At his ceiling, it's hard to find a more impactful prospect who could be here in this range.

R2, P49: Trevon Brazile | F/C, Arkansas

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) reacts after a made three point basket against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Stats: 36 GP, 13.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.6 BLK, 52.5/34.1/71.7

While an older prospect at 24 years old, Brazile seen as one of the best athletes throughout the entire draft, and has impressive length that will make him a valuable addition in the frontcourt at the next level. He measures in at nearly 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan.

But he offers all of the tools that the Nuggets should be coveting in this draft; a little similar to Swain, albeit in more of a big man's body.

He's got length and two-way upside, but he can also have a chance to stretch the floor nicely in an NBA game, and can be a valuable cutter to the rim that would work well with Denver too.

The biggest questions he'll be facing in relation to his draft stock will be surrounding his motor and physicality, which has been largely criticized throughout the scouting process. But if playing next to an all-time talent like Jokic doesn't tend to push your motivation in the right direction, not much else will.

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