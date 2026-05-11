Nuggets NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who's Denver's Pick at No. 26?

The Denver Nuggets hold the 26th overall pick in June's 2026 NBA Draft. While there is certainly a chance the front office uses the pick as a trade piece, they also have the option to add a young, instant-impact talent on a rookie contract, which could actually be ideal.

Of course, with 25 picks ahead of them, it is hard to tell who will be on the board at No. 26, but some draft experts have given us an idea of who Denver could be targeting. Here is a look at five of the top NBA Draft sources as they predict who the Nuggets will select this year:

ESPN: Dailyn Swain

6'8" | Wing | 20 | Texas

Feb 7, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) drives the ball to the basket against Mississippi Rebels guard Eduardo Klafke (8) during the first half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Dailyn Swain is a much more intriguing prospect if the Nuggets do not believe they will re-sign Peyton Watson in free agency, but regardless, he is a very talented wing. With impressive length and athleticism, Swain already has the physical tools to be a star at the next level.

While there is still work for Swain to do on both sides of the ball to be a complete NBA talent, he would be a steal at pick 26 for the Nuggets. Many sources have Swain as a top-20 prospect, yet ESPN's Jeremy Woo believes the Nuggets could land him.

"Swain is one of the most physically gifted wings in this class and has built a solid first-round case after putting together his most complete college season. He is a strong slasher and projects as a plus perimeter defender but is still coming into his own on the offensive end," Woo wrote.

Bleacher Report: Amari Allen

6'8" | Forward | 20 | Alabama

Feb 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama forward Amari Allen (5) shoots a three against Mississippi State at Coleman Coliseum. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projects the Nuggets to select Amari Allen at pick 26, and the Alabama freshman is an intriguing option. With solid positional size and an all-around offensive game, Allen could be a good choice for the Nuggets here.

However, Allen is not as much of an instant-impact prospect as the Nuggets are likely looking for. Allen still has plenty of room to grow on the defensive end, and his offensive game, while impressive, might not translate to the next level as seamlessly as they would hope.

"Teams are taking Amari Allen seriously. Scouts expect he'll test the draft process, and with 6'8" size, a 38.5 three-point percentage, 7.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game, there are bound to be first-round suitors coveting a big wing with a shoot-dribble-pass skill set," Wasserman wrote.

Yahoo Sports, ClutchPoints: Bennett Stirtz

6'4" | Guard | 22 | Iowa

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While it is challenging to find common ground in the late first round, both Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor and ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel have the Nuggets selecting Bennett Stirtz at pick No. 26.

For a Nuggets team that could desperately use a reliable backup point guard, Stirtz is not a bad option at 26. The Iowa product shined during his last two years in college with an NBA-caliber skill set, being a high-level playmaker who can create for himself and teammates. Not to mention, he led the country in minutes played for two consecutive seasons, having a high motor that Denver could use.

"Nobody could create opportunities for themselves, which made Denver predictable and stagnant. Bringing in Stritz gives the Nuggets not just another shooting option, but a guard who isn't afraid of taking advantage of mismatches and taking tough shots," Siegel said.

However, for a Nuggets team that desperately needs defensive help, they would likely stay away from the offensive-minded Stirtz, unless their desire for a backup point guard outweighs their desire for extra defensive help.

CBS Sports: Joshua Jefferson

6'9" | Forward | 22 | Iowa State

Jan 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) controls the ball as Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

One of the more likely targets for the Nuggets is Joshua Jefferson, who CBS Sports' Gary Parrish predicts Denver will select. Jefferson is the lone All-American on this list after an impressive senior year with the Cyclones, in which he made an all-around impact on both sides of the ball.

Jefferson is the best defender on this list, with a bigger frame and strength that should easily translate to the next level. On top of his impressive defense, he is arguably the best passing forward in this class, who can also create for himself.

"He's a big forward who just gets things done. He projects as a versatile option that could fit well in Denver's rotation in between Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic," Parrish wrote about Jefferson.

The Nuggets need help in the forward spot, and bringing in a versatile two-way player of Jefferson's caliber would be a great addition.

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