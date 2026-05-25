3 Dream, 3 Realistic Draft Targets for the Nuggets With No. 26 Pick

The Denver Nuggets have had limited draft capital in recent years, but when given the opportunity to capitalize on draft night, they have done an impressive job. This franchise has specialized in finding steals, and this summer, they will have a perfect chance to land a gem with the No. 26 pick.

Here is a look at three dream targets for the Nuggets at No. 26, in hopes that an elite prospect falls to them, and three more realistic targets that would still be great outcomes for Denver.

Dream: Morez Johnson Jr.

6'10" | Forward/Center | 20 | Michigan

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) celebrates after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Michigan Wolverines champion Morez Johnson Jr. was actually a much more realistic target for the Nuggets until the draft combine. The lengthy forward showed out at the combine, significantly raising his draft stock. He has likely played his way out of Denver's range at No. 26, but adding him would be an ideal scenario.

No one had a better day at the NBA Draft Combine than Morez Johnson Jr. 〽️



• 6'9" (no shoes)

• 250 lbs

• 7'4" wingspan

• 8'11" standing reach



• 17/25 3-point star drill

• 16/30 3s off the dribble

• Pro Lane Drill (1st)

• 3/4 Court Sprint (1st)

• Max Vertical Jump (1st)… pic.twitter.com/1yzUaPXigg — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) May 12, 2026

Johnson is a versatile defender who uses his length and mobility to guard multiple positions at a high level. The Nuggets could desperately use a defender of his caliber in their frontcourt, although he has some offensive lapses that could keep some teams away.

Johnson is not much of a three-point threat, and as a likely power forward at the next level, he could create some floor-spacing issues. Still, his defensive prowess is likely enough to make up for anything he lacks offensively. He would be the ideal target for Denver at No. 26, although he will likely not fall that far.

Realistic: Zuby Ejiofor

6'8" | Forward/Center | 22 | St. John's

Mar 14, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) reacts in the closing moments of the second half of the men's Big East Conference Tournament Championship against the Connecticut Huskies at Madison Square Garden. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

In some ways, Zuby Ejiofor is the discount version of Morez Johnson Jr., but in other ways, he is actually a better prospect. Ejiofor is a proven defensive monster, and while he is a bit of a smaller big man and an older draft prospect, he has the tools to make an immediate impact at the NBA level.

Ejiofor was one of the best defenders in college basketball, winning the Big East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards. While he also has some offensive concerns with a limited outside game, his mobility and strength should help him continue to create offensively, even against NBA defenses.

Zuby Ejiofor is one of “my guys” in the 2026 NBA Draft



One of college basketball’s most impactful players this season for St.John’s. 6’9” in shoes w/a 7’2” wingspan at 245. Elite ground coverage, disruptive, & switchable 1-5 on DEF. High feel on offense. Motor always runs hot.… pic.twitter.com/ynq0jWCAnt — NBA Draft Dude 🤙 (@CoreyTulaba) May 24, 2026

Ejiofor was a projected second-round pick, but an impressive combine showing improved his draft range. Now, he should still fall right into Denver's lap at No. 26, but it would be far from a reach. Ejiofor could actually be the ideal player in the Nuggets' system as they search for improved frontcourt defense.

Dream: Dailyn Swain

6'7" | Wing | 20 | Texas

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) dunks against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

While Dailyn Swain has actually been mocked to the Nuggets, many outlets have him closer to the top 20 than falling to Denver at No. 26. The Longhorns wing is an intriguing prospect, with NBA-ready length and athleticism, although he still has plenty to improve on both sides of the ball.

Swain thrives when getting to the rim, but to be a legitimate threat at the next level, he needs to be more of an outside threat. Still, he is very impressive inside the arc and has the tools to be a high-level defender. With his length and mobility, he should thrive defensively in an NBA system, and he reminds me of a younger Peyton Watson.

ESPN’s @JeremyWoo has the Nuggets selecting Texas SG/SF Dailyn Swain at #26 in his latest mock draft.



“He is a strong slasher and projects as a plus perimeter defender but is still coming into his own on the offensive end.” pic.twitter.com/5nlC3IVWyX — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) May 11, 2026

If the Nuggets feel like they will lose Watson in free agency this summer, drafting Swain if he falls to No. 26 is a no-brainer. Swain is a lottery-level talent, and with some time, he could eventually be a legitimate starting NBA wing.

Realistic: Joshua Jefferson

6'9" | Forward | 22 | Iowa State

Jan 29, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) shoots in their game with the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Despite Joshua Jefferson being one of the most well-rounded prospects in this class, he is expected to fall to the Nuggets at No. 26. The Cyclones product has NBA size with an impactful two-way game. His best offensive trait is certainly his playmaking, as arguably the best passing forward in this year's draft, but his overall game is equally impressive.

Jefferson did not have an overly impressive combine outing, so his draft stock did not skyrocket like some other prospects on Denver's board. Still, he showed more than enough during his All-American senior season to prove why he would be a safe and impactful pick at No. 26.

The player that we think will be a very good NBA player and getting no love - Joshua Jefferson



Not elite at anything but does so many things well



Fits a great 3/4 mold in the league and, by ALL accounts, is a big time winner pic.twitter.com/B07pOBr06E — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) May 11, 2026

The Nuggets could certainly use a do-it-all forward on their bench, and Jefferson could be the instant-impact player they are searching for in the late first round.

Dream: Jayden Quaintance

6'10" | Forward/Center | 18 | Kentucky

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) fives a teammate during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Jayden Quaintance is one of the harder prospects to evaluate this draft cycle, but the fact that he is coming off an ACL tear, with an already questionable offensive game, could certainly cause him to fall into the 20s.

He is one of the most prolific defenders in this class, as he averaged 2.6 blocks, 1.1 steals, and 7.9 rebounds per game as a 17-year-old freshman at Arizona State. Unfortunately, he played just four games as a sophomore at Kentucky due to injuries, and is likely viewed as a risk for any franchise looking to draft him on June 23.

Jayden Quaintance has the potential to be a true defensive X-factor.



6'9, 250 lb super athlete, great switch ability, lob threat, paint presence, and a weapon in transition.



Even with the injury concerns, a lot of teams could be looking for this exact type of player. pic.twitter.com/C2aK6mqHmy — Zark (@ZarkTweets) May 13, 2026

While he does not have much of an offensive game, he could be the perfect defensive anchor to play alongside Nikola Jokic in Denver's frontcourt. While he is projected anywhere between the lottery and early 20s, there is a slim chance he actually falls to Denver at pick No. 26.

Realistic: Meleek Thomas

6'4" | Guard | 19 | Arkansas

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) guards Vanderbilt Commodores guard Duke Miles (2) during the first half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

If the Nuggets are searching for a guard in this year's draft, especially one who can both handle the ball and play off the ball, Meleek Thomas is their guy. The Nuggets expressed the need for ball-handling after this season, and Thomas should be available for them at No. 26 if he stays in the draft. While he is still contemplating returning to the Razorbacks, he remains an intriguing prospect.

Thomas is one of the best three-point shooters in this class and is one of the most impressive all-around scorers of any prospect. While he has a smaller frame, he is a high-energy player who should be able to hold his own defensively.

Meleek Thomas is draft riser, and is likely to be drafted by a contender. He is a sniper that can serve as a microwave scorer...



- Efficient movement shooter (41% 3s)

- Good ball handler (low TO%)

- Self creation ability

- Generates steals



Who needs him? pic.twitter.com/wwXTehoIE6 — Dynatyze Basketball (@Dynatyze) May 21, 2026

Thomas would be a great addition for the Nuggets as they search for backcourt depth, and if they are in doubt about who to draft, bringing in a John Calipari-coached guard is always a safe bet.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!