Nuggets Sign Rookie Bryce Hopkins to Two-Way Deal: Why It Matters

The Denver Nuggets have officially put pen to paper on a contract for their second of two rookies in this year's draft.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Nuggets have agreed to a two-way contract with 49th-overall pick Bryce Hopkins.

The Denver Nuggets and Bryce Hopkins have agreed to a two-way deal, Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of @PrioritySports confirmed to @hoopshype. Hopkins was the 49th pick of the 2026 NBA Draft. The former Providence and St John’s star was a two-time All-Big East selection. pic.twitter.com/fQ63mShRiV — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 26, 2026

It's a long-awaited deal for the Nuggets' second-round pick. who was drafted to Denver back in June, and has been without an official contract signed in the multiple weeks after his selection.

But now, the Nuggets have both Hopkins and 35th-overall pick Trevon Brazile signed onto their rookie contracts, and put Denver one step closer to having a full roster for the 2026-27 season.

What Nuggets' New Deal for Bryce Hopkins Means

The Nuggets' roster, even less than two months away from the start of the regular season, has been largely unfinished when it comes to rounding out this group with players from top to bottom.

Denver has just 14 players signed onto traditional contracts following their recent move to sign DeMar DeRozan, and before Hopkins was signed to his deal, had only one two-way contract: K.J. Simpson.

But the Nuggets were also due to sign Hopkins to some type of contract before next season tipped off. Denver didn't draft him two months ago for nothing. It just took a little extra time to find out what the terms on that deal would be.

And it turns out that, as expected, Hopkins will be the second of what's now two two-way deals signed onto Denver's roster.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Bryce Hopkins (23) reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopkins, while an intriguing young piece who could be an impactful piece on both ends of the floor, isn't expected to be a premier force in Denver's rotation to start the 2026-27 season.

Hopkins comes out of college having spent the past season with the St. John's Red Storm, averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 46.9% shooting from the field and 36.3% from three.

Before he can get a significant share of minutes in the back end Denver's rotation, he'll have to show that he can be either a high-end defender at the next level and prove himself as an outside shooter.

In the meantime, hell likely be spending a significant amount of time with the Nuggets' G League roster, the Grand Rapids Gold, where he can develop rather than simply sitting on the bench for the main roster. Expect to see him there a ton throughout the 2026-27 season.

As for what's next with the Nuggets' roster heading into next season, they still have two roster spots available: one that can be used on a traditional contract––likely on a veteran minimum deal considering their financial situation––while the other can be a two-way contract like Hopkins'.

Time will tell who will be the one joining Hopkins and Simpson as the Nuggets' third and final two-way contract before next season. But whoever it is could be in position to be Denver's next Spencer Jones, to rise up from a two-way deal to a big-time payday on a multi-year contract.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!