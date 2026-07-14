Nuggets Finally Get Update on Trevon Brazile's Rookie Contract

The Denver Nuggets disappointed some fans when they traded out of the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, but things worked out in hindsight. The Nuggets traded the 26th overall pick to acquire another second-rounder, No. 35, which they used to select Trevon Brazile out of Arkansas.

Sure, they had the opportunity to add a first-round talent, but Brazile was a very strong pick. Now, he is locked into Denver for at least two years. Nearly three weeks after the draft and one Summer League game into his NBA career, Brazile has finally signed his rookie contract. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Nuggets have signed Brazile to a four-year, $9.3 million deal, with the first two seasons fully guaranteed.

The Denver Nuggets signed Trevon Brazile to a 4-year, $9.3 million deal, which includes the first two seasons fully guaranteed, league sources told @hoopshype. Brazile was the 35th pick of the 2026 NBA Draft out of Arkansas. He was acquired in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs. pic.twitter.com/gIRlz988QP — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 13, 2026

For a Nuggets franchise in a tight financial situation, it is great to lock down young talent at an inexpensive price tag, especially a rookie like Brazile, who should be able to make an immediate impact. The average annual salary of this contract is $2.3 million, and similar to what we saw when they signed EuroLeague star Alpha Diallo, the Nuggets are bringing in players at a lower price than the veteran minimum, which is very helpful.

What Brazile brings to Denver

While the 23-year-old forward was underwhelming offensively in his Las Vegas Summer League debut, dropping just five points on 2-8 shooting, he showed off one of his most valuable traits: rebounding. Brazile finished with 11 rebounds (5 offensive) to lead all players, and we should continue to see more of that strength throughout his rookie season.

Trevon Brazile hits the triple for his first Summer League bucket.



The 35th overall pick of the 2026 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/S3uwWqwykk — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) July 10, 2026

On top of being a strong rebounder, Brazile is a phenomenal athlete and high-level defender. Measuring in at nearly 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and 41.5-inch max vertical, Brazile has all the physical tools to find a spot in an NBA rotation. Of course, he will need time to adjust to the NBA game, but there is certainly hope for the young forward.

The only issue with Brazile is that the Nuggets' forward group is a bit crowded. Denver now has Brazile, Diallo, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon, Zeke Nnaji, and Marvin Bagley III to find minutes for, with co-rookie Bryce Hopkins also proving his worth in the Summer League.

On top of those players, the Nuggets await decisions from free agents Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones. Depending on how things shake out, Brazile could be near the bottom of Denver's rotation as a rookie, but his long-term outlook is bright.

The Nuggets could use extra defense, rebounding, length, and athleticism in the forward spot, and Brazile practically brings everything to the table. His offensive game might not translate as seamlessly to the next level, but his intangibles are enough to give him a shot.

Brazile did not suit up for Denver's second Summer League game, but now that he has reportedly signed his rookie contract, the franchise will be much more intrigued to see what he has to offer on the court.

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