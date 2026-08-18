Nuggets Should Consider Giving Bruce Brown Another Chance

The Denver Nuggets feel primed to add another player to their 15-man roster.

Right now, the Nuggets have 13 players signed to their roster. When counting unsigned restricted free agent Peyton Watson, that takes Denver to 14, and still leaves them with one spot up for grabs.

And the talks surrounding who the Nuggets should add with that final roster spot have been wide-ranging. Many have circled a guard, a tested veteran willing to sign for the minimum, or a combination of both as being a perfect fit for that vacancy considering the lack of depth Denver has in their backcourt.

A few names fit the mold for both as a veteran guard and are still on the free agent market heading into late August. But one of those happens to be someone the Nuggets had on their roster this past season in Bruce Brown, who feels worthy of consideration for that final spot on the team.

Nuggets Should Give Bruce Brown Another Chance

Brown, who made his way back to Denver on a one-year deal this past season, was a frequent part of the Nuggets' bench as a versatile contributor in the backcourt.

Brown played in all 82 of the Nuggets' regular season games throughout the 2025-26 campaign, and averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and shot 47.5% from the field and 38.5% from three. That was his best three-point shooting season in terms of efficiency since 2022, yet his lowest scoring average since his rookie season.

Brown might've now been at the same level he was at during his time on the 2023 championship roster, but he was certainly worthy of a nightly spot in the rotation in the regular season, got nearly 20 minutes a game in the postseason, and played well considering he was signed to a veteran minimum contract.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets, however, may just be in a similar situation that makes Brown a sensible fit this summer.

The Nuggets are strapped for cash, need a guard, and could be looking for a veteran minimum contract to fill out the back-end of their roster, possibly with someone that can be a real player for the rotation.

And when looking at Brown, he's a leftover veteran on the market around two months away from the season who could be in to sign a minimum deal, and could be one of the better options that the Nuggets could bring in at that price to fill their positional needs.

Perhaps the Nuggets are hoping they can keep a roster spot open heading into the season to remain more flexible. Maybe they'd like to make a sign-and-trade deal with Peyton Watson and find their depth at guard that way.

Both are very likely results. And either outcome would put an end to any hopes that Brown can come back to Denver for another year.

But if it gets closer to opening night and the Nuggets still have a clear hole in the backcourt that needs to be filled, Brown makes a ton of sense to come aboard for yet another reunion, and thus, a third season stationed in the Mile High.

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