Nuggets Two-Round Mock Draft: Denver Lands Two Versatile Prospects

The Denver Nuggets are in a position where they could attempt to go all-in this offseason as they look to get back to championship contention, but with two picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, they have the opportunity to add some valuable young talent.

The Nuggets hold picks No. 26 and No. 49, giving them two chances to land a young difference-maker. As they look to add defense, ball-handling, and overall two-way versatility, here is how the Nuggets' 2026 draft could shake out:

Pick 26: Koa Peat

6'8" | Forward | 19 | Arizona

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As one of the top high school recruits in the country, Koa Peat went into his freshman season with the Arizona Wildcats as a projected 2026 lottery pick. While Peat's draft stock has dropped since, there is no real indication that he will fail to be a productive player at the NBA level.

READ: 3 Prospects Nuggets Should Target With No. 26 Pick, and One They Shouldn't

Peat has some of the most impressive intangibles in this year's draft class, with elite strength and high-level athleticism that make up for being a smaller big man. Granted, though, with his mobility and athleticism, Peat is a consistent jumpshot away from being a bigger wing rather than a smaller big man.

Arizona's Koa Peat measured 6'7 barefoot and 245 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 6'11.25 wingspan and 8'8 standing reach. pic.twitter.com/6gycL2g3sY — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

As a freshman at Arizona, he averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, showcasing an all-around skill set that should translate to the next level. Peat has a similar feel to a young Aaron Gordon, with the Arizona connection there as well. If he can develop like Gordon did, especially as a three-point threat, he will similarly be a valuable glue guy at the next level.

Peat certainly needs to be a better rebounder in the NBA, but he has the physical tools to be more active on the glass.

Peat should be a versatile, switchable defender who can contribute on offense as a screener, passer, and interior force. There are other prospects who would likely make more of an immediate impact for the Nuggets, but if they are drafting for potential, Peat is their guy.

Pick 49: Ja'Kobi Gillespie

6'1" | Guard | 22 | Tennessee

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) drives the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As the Nuggets search for improved ball-handling, they could find their guy in the second round. Gillespie was one of the best point guards in college basketball last season, averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game as a senior with the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Nuggets desperately need an improved backup point guard, and Gillespie is one of the most underrated in this class. Not only is he a high-level offensive talent who can handle the ball and create for his teammates, but he is also an elite defender.

In light of “small guard” discourse, Ja’kobi Gillespie should be considered as one of the most impactful players of this draft cycle.



34.1% on 14 3PA/100 + 30.9% AST (2.3 A/TO) on this season — one of best defensive guard prospects in recent memory: 3.8 D-BPM + career 3.6% STL! pic.twitter.com/cIk6zQjH6j — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) March 23, 2026

Gillespie has been one of the best defenders in college basketball over the past few years, and it should translate to the next level, despite his smaller frame. With the No. 49 pick, it is hard to find a legitimate difference-maker, but taking a swing on a veteran two-way guard like Gillespie could pay off.

As the Nuggets search for versatility, especially on defense, bringing in Peat and Gillespie would make a huge difference.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!