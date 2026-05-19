Most Glaring Roster Hole the Nuggets Must Address in NBA Draft

The Denver Nuggets hold the No. 26 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and there is a chance for them to add a legitimate difference-maker in that position. While the history of the No. 26 pick suggests the Nuggets will struggle to find a valuable rotational piece, this draft class is impressively deep, giving Denver a clear opportunity to address a positional need.

The Nuggets should be in a position to draft the best player available at No. 26 with all-around uncertainty on their roster this offseason, but more than anything, they should be looking for a defensive-minded big man.

Why the Nuggets need a defensive big

Apr 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) position themselves for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Target Center. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

In their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nuggets' need for a defensive-minded big man became as obvious as ever.

The Timberwolves' offense found plenty of ways to attack Denver's weak interior defense, destroying the Nuggets in the paint in every game of the series. Regardless of how great Nikola Jokic is offensively, his defensive impact is a clear weakness, and one the Nuggets must find ways to bandage this offseason.

Not to mention, on the other end of the court, four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert was shifting the series in Minnesota's favor. The value of having a defensive-minded big man protecting the rim was on full display, and showed why the Nuggets need to address this weakness moving forward.

This season, Denver's backup center was Jonas Valanciunas, who is no better on defense than Jokic. Bringing in a lengthy big man who can back up Jokic, while being able to play alongside the three-time MVP, would completely change the trajectory of this team.

NBA Draft targets

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and guard Nimari Burnett (4) celebrate after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While it is hard to find a real difference-maker at pick No. 26, the Nuggets should have a few options, depending on how the first 25 picks shake out. The most notable target who should be on their board is Michigan Wolverines product Morez Johnson Jr., who is shooting up draft boards after an impressive showing at the combine.

Johnson Jr. is a versatile defender who would fit like a glove in Denver's lineup, potentially even replacing Aaron Gordon if they decide to trade him this offseason due to his impressive two-way presence.

READ: Nuggets Could Get the 2026 NBA Draft's Biggest Steal at Pick No. 26

Another name to monitor is Houston Cougars big man Chris Cenac Jr., who will also likely go before pick No. 26, but would be the ideal defender in Denver's system. Cenac Jr. is certainly more of a project than some other prospects on their board, but with time, he would be a valuable piece in their rotation.

The most likely draftee for the Nuggets is St. John's Red Storm product, Zuby Ejiofor. The All-American big man is a high-level defender with impressive offensive tools who could make an immediate impact in Denver. Not only that, but as a projected early-second-round pick, he should be available at pick No. 26 and would be well worth the selection.

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