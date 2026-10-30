Nuggets Update Cameron Johnson's Injury Status Before Suns Game

The Denver Nuggets could be getting a key starter back in the lineup soon. In the second quarter of their season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, starting forward Cameron Johnson suffered an ankle sprain. Not only did Johnson miss the second half of opening night, but he has also missed each of Denver's three games since.

The Nuggets are now heading into a matchup against Johnson's former team, the Phoenix Suns, on Friday night, and they could be getting him back on the floor.

Ahead of the big Western Conference matchup, the Nuggets have upgraded Johnson to questionable, suggesting he could be close to a return to action after missing the last three games.

Nuggets upgrade Johnson

Oct 26, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) before the game against the against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we have only seen Johnson in action for 11 minutes this season, we know how much his availability impacts the Nuggets. If he can suit up for Friday's game in Phoenix, the Nuggets will immediately have a much better chance of improving to 3-2 this season.

Last season, after Johnson was traded to Denver in the summer of 2025, he averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, while shooting 48% from the field and 43% from three-point range. Johnson's three-point shooting is vital for this Nuggets team that has struggled from deep this season.

He was one of just eight players in the NBA last season to shoot 43% or better from beyond the arc, with Nuggets teammate Jamal Murray as another. So far this season, Murray is the only Nugget shooting above 34% from three (47.1%), so it is clear why they need Johnson back.

CAMERON JOHNSON FOR 3 🎯



Denver up 4 with 2:17 to play in OT! pic.twitter.com/gFX0d9ZQji — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2026

In Johnson's first two absences, the Nuggets turned to second-round rookie Bryce Hopkins to start in his place, while co-rookie Trevon Brazile got the starting nod in their win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Fortunately for Denver, the rookies stepped up when the team needed them most, but the Nuggets are certainly eager to get their full starting lineup back on the floor.

Alpha Diallo is also upgraded

Oct 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Alpha Diallo (11) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On top of potentially getting Johnson back on Friday, the Nuggets could also see Alpha Diallo return to the lineup. Diallo has also missed each of Denver's last three games for personal reasons, but he is now upgraded to questionable for their matchup in Phoenix.

Johnson's absence has impacted Denver's three-point shooting, while Diallo's absence has harmed their defense. With Johnson and Diallo potentially returning, the Nuggets should improve on both sides of the ball. Of course, they are still eagerly waiting for Julian Strawther and Spencer Jones to return from their injury absences, but at least things are trending in the right direction.

Even if Johnson and Diallo are not upgraded to available for Friday's game, their status update signals we should see them back on the court very soon. After this matchup in Phoenix, the Nuggets return home to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday after two nights of rest. We can hope to see Johnson and Diallo return in either of these games.

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