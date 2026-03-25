Nuggets Announce Aaron Gordon, Peyton Watson Updates for Mavericks Game

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a big win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and are now heading right into the second leg of a back-to-back with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. After some travel issues getting out of Phoenix, the Nuggets have a challenging game ahead of them.

The Nuggets have now won three straight games to improve to 45-28 on the season. As they sit in fourth place in the West with just nine games left, they are looking to make a final push for the three-seed. Only 1.5 games separate them from the Los Angeles Lakers, and a win against the Mavericks on Wednesday would certainly help.

Nuggets list Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson on injury report

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) controls the ball in the first quarter at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coming off a nail-biting game on Tuesday night, the Nuggets are contemplating giving Aaron Gordon the night off on Wednesday. Denver has listed Gordon as questionable against the Mavericks as they try to manage his injury ahead of the playoffs, with Peyton Watson getting similar treatment. The Nuggets' full injury report:

- Aaron Gordon: QUESTIONABLE (right hamstring injury management)

- Peyton Watson: QUESTIONABLE (right hamstring injury management)

Watson recently returned from a 19-game absence due to a right hamstring strain, giving the Nuggets their first look at a full-strength lineup since November. However, after sitting out of Tuesday's game in Phoenix, the expectation was that he would suit up against the Mavericks.

Of course, with both Gordon and Watson, the Nuggets' priority is to put their health first, especially with the playoffs this close. It would not be surprising to see both Gordon and Watson ruled out of Wednesday's contest, although the Nuggets also do not want to risk getting upset at home by the Mavericks.

Mavericks rule out three players

Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) blocks a shot by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While the Nuggets could potentially be without Gordon and Watson, the Mavericks are dealing with some key absences themselves. Of course, star guard Kyrie Irving remains out for the season, along with standout center Dereck Lively II. Daniel Gafford is also dealing with an injury ahead of a tough matchup with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. The Mavericks' full injury report:

- Daniel Gafford: QUESTIONABLE (right shoulder sprain)

- Kyrie Irving: OUT (left knee surgery)

- Dereck Lively II: OUT (right foot surgery)

- Caleb Martin: OUT (right plantar fascia strain)

The Mavericks are just 23-49 on the season, but have managed to beat the Nuggets in two of their three matchups so far. With Dallas looking to make up some ground in the lottery standings and Denver needing a win to help in the jumbled Western Conference playoff race, Wednesday's matchup could be interesting.

The Nuggets and Mavericks are set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. MT in Denver.