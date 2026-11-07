Predicting the Nuggets' Full Rotation Before Spencer Jones' Season Debut

The Denver Nuggets are finally trending in the right direction. After starting with a 4-3 record through seven games, the Nuggets are as healthy as they've been all season. Backup forward Spencer Jones is gearing up to make his season debut after missing the first seven games due to hamstring injury management.

However, getting Jones back might actually cause some trouble for David Adelman and the Nuggets' coaching staff. Heading into the season, the Nuggets were afraid they wouldn't have enough reliable players to field a ten-man rotation. Now, they realize they have enough reliable players to field a 12-man rotation, but they have to cut it down.

With Jones back, the Nuggets will have some tough lineup decisions to make. Obviously, after re-signing him to a two-year, $11.7 million contract this summer, the Nuggets know they want him in the rotation. But with his return, who gets left out?

Nuggets projected rotation with Spencer Jones

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question for the Nuggets is what will happen with rookie forward Trevon Brazile. The 35th overall pick has proven to be a legitimate difference-maker while filling in for Jones, but now they have a decision to make about his spot in the rotation.

We will get our first full look at what their new rotation will look like on Saturday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers, but here's how I think things will shake out:

Starting Lineup: Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Second Unit: Tyus Jones, DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Jones, Trevon Brazile, Marvin Bagley III

Last season, Jones played a lot of power forward for the Nuggets, especially while filling in for an injured Aaron Gordon. Now, I think Adelman will lean on him more as a backup small forward, which will allow Brazile to stay in the lineup.

Opponents are shooting just 4-28 (14.3%) from 3-point range when Trevon Brazile is the closest defender.



He's already blocked two 3s this season -- his 7-4 wingspan makes him an elite shot contester.



He can also stay with smaller guards and wings off the dribble extremely well… pic.twitter.com/bv1HRCN6aU — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) November 2, 2026

The biggest concern with this lineup remains three-point shooting, though. While Brazile has shown some flashes of being a three-point threat this season and Jones shot just under 40% from deep last year, the Nuggets have a clear weakness from beyond the arc with this rotation. Unfortunately, with Julian Strawther still sidelined, they do not have any real answers to the problem.

We will likely see Adelman run a ten-man rotation on Saturday afternoon in Mexico City, to at least experiment with what works when Jones is on the floor.

Last season, Jones averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, proving to be a valuable defender, rebounder, and floor spacer, despite being on a two-way contract until after the All-Star break. The Nuggets are obviously excited to have him back in the lineup after missing him in the first seven games, and he should immediately help with some of their most glaring weaknesses.

The Nuggets and Pacers are set to tip off at 3:00 p.m. MT in Mexico City on Saturday, so we will get an official look at this new rotation.

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