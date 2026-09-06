Biggest Nuggets Priorities Before Camp and How to Address Them

While it seems like the Denver Nuggets are about done with their 2026 offseason, things could change with a few weeks until training camp starts. As things stand, the Nuggets have 14 players on standard contracts and two two-way slots filled, meaning they can sign up to two more players.

We will likely see them go into the season with an open roster spot, but that does not mean they should be fully content with their current roster. The Nuggets should still have a few priorities before training camp starts on September 29, and I'll tell you how they need to address them.

Nuggets' lack of guard depth

Feb 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) and guard Jamal Murray (27) during a time out in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets' current guard room is very uninspiring. Behind a starting duo of Jamal Murray and Christian Braun, the Nuggets have Tyus Jones, Julian Strawther, and two-way point guard KJ Simpson. This is an obvious problem.

Looking at some of the top NBA teams from last season, we see the Oklahoma City Thunder with Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, and Cason Wallace. The San Antonio Spurs had Dylan Harper. The champion New York Knicks had Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson, Landry Shamet, and Jose Alvarado. Can the Nuggets come out of the Western Conference with Tyus Jones and Julian Strawther?

The Solution: Lonnie Walker IV

The Nuggets are heading into training camp with Lonnie Walker IV on a non-guaranteed contract, meaning they will owe him $3.5 million if he makes the final 15-man roster. While they would likely prefer to keep their final roster spot open, they need the guard depth, and Walker IV could be the low-risk move they need to take.

Lonnie Walker IV with the FANCY footwork 🕺



Finds Andre Drummond (16p, 11r) for the flush! pic.twitter.com/IWrELT11Rs — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2025

At his best, Walker IV is an impressive scoring threat who can shoot from deep and attack defenses inside. On their current bench, they have Strawther, DeMar DeRozan, and Marvin Bagley, who can all make an offensive impact, but having another ball-handler who can put pressure on defenses could be what they need.

If the Nuggets want to keep the final spot open, then they need to make sure Strawther is ready to make a significant leap. Playing behind Tim Hardaway Jr. last season might have greatly helped Strawther, but he is now stepping into the most significant role of his young career in a contract year. If they do not keep Walker IV, Strawther needs to be able to step up.

A Christian Braun bounce back

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Braun had a wildly disappointing 2025-26 campaign. In an injury-filled season, he averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists through 44 games, while shooting 51.9% from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc. Coming off a breakout 2024-25 season and after earning a five-year, $125 million contract extension, this was very underwhelming.

Now, the Nuggets need Braun to step up more than ever. Not only is his contract kicking in, but with the Nuggets' lack of depth behind him, they cannot afford another down year.

The Solution: Confidence

It was crystal clear that Braun just fell apart last season. Sure, injuries played a significant role, but he was nowhere near the same confident player we saw emerge as a rising star the season before.

This season, the Nuggets cannot give up on Braun, and neither can his teammates. Braun is the ideal role player to have in a starting lineup alongside ball-dominant stars like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, so keeping him involved and helping him regain his confidence will lead to a bounce-back season.

Who fills in for Peyton Watson?

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, it was time for the Nuggets to part with Peyton Watson, and they can only hope that his absence is not felt as much as we think it might be. Watson's two-way presence last season was extremely valuable as a confident point-of-attack defender and an improving offensive contributor. Frankly, the Nuggets do not have another player on the roster who can play both sides of the ball at that level.

The Nuggets will need to replace that production in their second unit, but how?

The Solution: DeMar DeRozan and Alpha Diallo

There is not one single player who can do what Watson did for the Nuggets, but fortunately, they brought in two players this offseason who can help fill that void.

DeMar DeRozan getting buckets at the Jus Hoop private run 🔥



📸 @ChrisJHoops pic.twitter.com/w1fisz1Mwh — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) September 3, 2026

DeRozan, a six-time All-Star and one of the greatest scorers the league has ever seen, will be exactly what the Nuggets' bench needs in Watson's absence. He will have a legitimate case for Sixth Man of the Year this season as Denver's primary offensive weapon in the second unit, but there are worries about his defense.

Enter Alpha Diallo. The reigning EuroLeague Best Defender winner could replicate Watson's point-of-attack defense and truly take over as the Nuggets' go-to stopper off the bench. With DeRozan's added offense and Diallo's added defense, we could see Watson's absence sting less, as long as David Adelman can effectively insert these two newcomers into the lineup.

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