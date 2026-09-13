Ranking Every Player 25 and Under in the Nuggets Organization

The Denver Nuggets are not known for their young talent. Led by 31-year-old center Nikola Jokic and 29-year-old guard Jamal Murray, the Nuggets have a roster built to compete right now, but do they have a young core capable of helping the future of the franchise?

The Nuggets have eight rostered players 25 or younger, but some of them are much more impactful than others. Let's rank all of the Nuggets' players 25 and under heading into the 2026-27 season:

8. Bryce Hopkins, 24

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Bryce Hopkins (23) reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Hopkins certainly has the potential to rise on this list, but the second-round rookie needs to prove himself at the NBA level. The 24-year-old forward earned a two-way contract with the Nuggets, and after what we saw in the Summer League, fans are excited about what he might bring to Denver.

In his final collegiate year for St. John's, the 6-foot-6 forward averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals, shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc. Hopkins has a versatile game that should translate to the NBA level, but most of his work this season will be in the G League.

7. KJ Simpson, 24

Dec 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets signed KJ Simpson to a two-way contract last season and are keeping him as their third-string point guard heading into the 2026-27 campaign. The 24-year-old point guard was a much more promising prospect with the Charlotte Hornets, but made just six appearances for the Nuggets last season and is not expected to play much of a role in Denver again this year.

As a rookie with the Hornets, though, Simpson impressed by averaging 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. His experience certainly gives him an edge over Hopkins, but we will rightfully be keeping these two-way guys at the bottom of this list.

6. Zeke Nnaji, 25

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Zeke Nnaji could be higher on this list, it is clear he has no future in Denver. The 25-year-old forward has been a trade candidate for a while as the Nuggets look to dump his contract, and he has not been able to make much of an on-court impact either.

Last season, he averaged 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, and at this point, the Nuggets are counting down the days until he is off their books. Nnaji will not play much of a role in Denver this season or beyond.

5. Trevon Brazile, 23

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) reacts after a made three point basket against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While an inexperienced rookie, Trevon Brazile already has the potential to crack Denver's rotation this season. The Nuggets drafted Brazile with the 35th pick this summer, and the youngest player on the roster has plenty of promise as a two-way difference-maker.

As a senior at Arkansas, he stuffed the stat sheet with 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game, showing off what he can do on both sides of the ball. With his elite athleticism and length, Brazile should not have much trouble adjusting to NBA competition.

4. DaRon Holmes, 24

Feb 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DaRon Holmes II (14) warms up before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

DaRon Holmes has had a tough start to his NBA career, missing his entire rookie season with a torn Achilles tendon, and is now picking up the pieces to find a spot in Denver's rotation. Heading into the new season, Holmes is actually expected to play a significant role in the Nuggets' backup frontcourt.

In 25 appearances last season, he averaged 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game, shooting 50.8% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc. The 24-year-old is very talented, and if he is given the opportunity, he could have a breakout season.

3. Julian Strawther, 24

Feb 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player who is expected to step into a larger role this season is Julian Strawther. The 24-year-old guard is entering a contract year for Denver and should be the team's go-to backup shooting guard, with an opportunity to prove himself.

Last season, he averaged 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 38.7% from deep. If given a green light off the bench, similar to Tim Hardaway Jr. last season, Strawther should be in for a big year, and one the Nuggets desperately need him to have.

2. Spencer Jones, 25

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strawther and Spencer Jones are interchangeable here, but I'll slightly lean toward the 25-year-old forward who just signed a new $12 million contract. Jones is an impactful defender and steady three-point shooter, making him an addition to the rotation.

Jones started 37 games for Denver last season due to injuries to Aaron Gordon and Cameron Johnson, and averaged 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 stocks per game, while shooting 51% from the field and 40.3% from deep. Jones should continue to play a significant role in Denver's rotation moving forward.

1. Christian Braun, 25

Mar 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Braun has turned into one of Denver's most doubted players after an underwhelming 2025-26 campaign, but he is still their best player 25 or younger. Braun is the only starter on this list and remains a high-impact guard when healthy and at his best.

Braun's five-year, $125 million contract is kicking in this season, and the Nuggets need him to step up more than ever. After shooting just 30.1% from beyond the arc last season and not looking much like himself as he played through injuries, we should anticipate a bounce-back season.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!