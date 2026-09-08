Projecting Nuggets Starting Lineup and Rotation for 2026-27 Season

The Denver Nuggets are around six weeks away from tipping off their 2026-27 regular season.

And as the clock keeps ticking before the Nuggets officially get their season underway, their roster and rotation are starting to appear pretty close to what the final product is expected to look like.

While there are many similarites to last year's crew–– especially within the starting lineup–– that's far from saying there haven't been any noteworthy roster tweaks seen throughout this offseason. Denver's rotation is going to look different in a select few ways, which could be for better or for worse.

Let's break down what this Nuggets' starting lineup and rotation is projected to look like as we continue to creep closer to game one of their 82-game schedule beginning next month.

What the Starting Lineup Could Look Like

Feb 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) talks with guard Christian Braun (0) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The expectations for the Nuggets' starting lineup shouldn't be much different from what fans were used to last year–– largely because of Denver's offseason changes focusing more on their bench than the first five on the floor.

So on paper, this group of five appears to be the most likely option for the Nuggets to roll with on opening night:

PG - Jamal Murray: There are zero doubts that Murray will be back in the same role he had this past season in Denver, where he put together the unquestioned best campaign of his pro career for a first-time All-Star and All-NBA selection to show for it. Especially with the lack of guard depth this roster is set to have.

SG - Christian Braun: After a less-than-ideal season was stamped in the books for Braun in 2025-26, he'll be heading into this year with a full offseason to get healthy, and hopefully top the production he just saw. Denver is sure to give him the starting nod with the hopes he can rebound and make his $125 million extension look just a bit better.

SF - Cameron Johnson: Even when factoring in DeMar DeRozan for this Nuggets lineup, it doesn't feel like the veteran will be a favorable bet to uproot Johnson from his starting spot. Johnson is a better off-the-ball fit who can work off of Murray and Jokic as a complementary piece, while DeRozan can be much better suited as a sixth man to command the second unit.

PF - Aaron Gordon: If Gordon can play more than 40 regular season games this season as opposed to what his previous year looked like, his presence will be massive for this Nuggets lineup. Even if he does suffer from injury troubles once again, when he's healthy and ready to go, Gordon's an easy plug-and-play starter at the four.

C - Nikola Jokic: After six straight top-two finishes in MVP, Jokic could have the makings of adding another season onto that total, so long as the Nuggets don't lose their footing in the Western Conference, and the big man doesn't lose a step from the otherworldly production he saw throughout 2025-26.

What to Expect From the Bench

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) before the game against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where things get interesting for the Nuggets. Several components of last year's second unit are no longer onboard for 2026-27. Additions and subtractions have been made with the hope that this bench unit doesn't lose a step from where things stood a season ago.

Another factor that sticks out: the Nuggets don't exactly have a reliable backup point guard to lean on. Tyus Jones is on the roster, sure. But he wasn't exactly a rotation staple for Denver when he was on the roster last year following his buyout.

A nine-man lineup could be the best plan for David Adelman, perhaps without even running a guard in from their second unit. Here's what that could look like:

6 - DeMar DeRozan: DeRozan could find his way into the starting five or the closing rotation on multiple nights this season. When this lineup is fully healthy, though, DeRozan slots in as the best candidate to lean on as a sixth man. He's a proven, consistent veteran scorer who might work better off the bench, where his skillset as a scorer and offensive engine can truly be utilized.

7 - Spencer Jones: Everyone knows that the Nuggets' defense needs to take a step forward this season. And to do that, Jones is going to get a considerable amount of playing time like he did last season. Jones played in 64 games last season at 22 minutes a night through 2025-26, and has no reason not to see those numbers trend upward for the year ahead.

8 - Julian Strawther: Strawther feels victim to being the odd man out in last year's rotation because of the depth that the Nuggets had added last offseason. This season looks a lot different. Not only will Strawther be eager for a career season heading into a contract year, but this bench has lost a lot of pieces that previously got in his way for minutes. Now, he'll get the opportunity he deserves.

9 - Marvin Bagley OR DaRon Holmes: Whoever the Nuggets' backup five will be comes down to two candidates: Denver's first-rounder from three summers ago in Holmes, or offseason veteran signing Marvin Bagley. Holmes might be first in line to get reps his way as a young player this team sees potential in. Yet if he slips, Bagley could easily claim his role by the end of the year.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!