3 Subtle Rotation Changes the Nuggets Should Make Next Season

The Denver Nuggets' rotation is going to look a little bit different this season––primarily in the second unit.

Many pieces have come in and gone out through the offseason, while a few others have stuck onboard across the roster turnover.

And for those that have stuck onboard, there's a good chance that if they're not one of the core three pieces of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, their role and/or share of opportunities could change from where things stood last year.

Let's take a look at three players around the Nuggets' rotation who have a good case to see either more of less minutes throughout the 2026-27 campaign:

1. Play Julian Strawther More Minutes

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following this offseason, the Nuggets' bench looks far different from the way things stood this time last year. Four of Denver's top five from their second unit–– Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., Peyton Watson, and Jonas Valanciunas–– are all out of the mix, leaving a few names in the Mile High needing to step up and fill those holes behind the starting lineup.

And one guy who feels primed for more opportunities is fourth-year wing Julian Strawther. He's entering a contract year fresh off of a down year three where he didn't see as many minutes in his sophomore season, yet now has a door open to become Denver's seventh or eighth man behind DeMar DeRozan.

If Strawther does play well, and he enters next offseason and restricted free agency without a new deal from the Nuggets, his future in Denver could get a little tricky. At the very least, though, for this season he's due for a jump from the 15 minutes a night he saw in 2025-26.

2. Play Christian Braun Less Minutes

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a rough season for Christian Braun in 2025-26. Coming fresh off an $125 million extension right before the year kicked off, Braun would suffer from injury and inconsistencies throughout his fourth-year campaign that led to unquestionably his most disappointing season of production yet.

So now the Nuggets are left with a decision heading into now the first year of Braun's extension: do they play him more in hopes that increased opportunities will help him turn his game around? Or should Denver scale back on Braun's minutes to give minutes to others who might be more deserving or more productive?

If the Nuggets are able to get more consistency out of the latter, that outcome should certainly be considered. Especially if Braun starts off next season as cold as he was throughout 2025-26, playing him less than that 31.6 minutes a night he saw then, and even slotting him into the second unit, shouldn't be out of the question.

3. Play Spencer Jones More Minutes

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets made it a clear emphasis that they wanted to bring back Spencer Jones to their next season roster when they matched the OKC Thunder's $12 million offer sheet, retaining their defensive-minded forward for the next two years, and went over the second apron to make it happen.

And now, this season feels like a chance for Jones to see another jump from the one he just saw last year to net him a big pay raise in the first place.

The Nuggets still need to improve from their bottom-10 defensive rating logged from the last two seasons, Jones is one of the few multi-positional defenders on the roster and in the second unit, and the cost Denver paid to keep him around should be deserving of being a focal point of the bench.

He got around 22 minutes a night in his second season in Denver during the 2025-26 campaign, yet seeing that stretch even higher wouldn't be much of a surprise to see unfold.

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