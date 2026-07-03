Remaining Free Agents the Nuggets Should Have on Their Radar

The Denver Nuggets, in the first few days of free agency, have remained pretty quiet compared to most teams spending on the market throughout the league.

To this point, the Nuggets have made only two moves: re-signing Tyus Jones and bringing in eight-year veteran big man Marvin Bagley. Outside of those two signings, Denver's largely had to watch the rest of the league shift and make personnel changes while they've held off on doing so.

So the pool of current free agents left on the market is drying up quickly. However, the Nuggets still have a few intriguing names to keep an eye on who haven't been signed, and could help impact their roster in a positive way for what they need heading into next season.

Denver will have to be meticulous in their approach to the market, considering they don't have the excess cap space to sign many high-profile guys. In reality, finding solid veteran minimum targets will be key here.

With that in mind, let's sort through four of those veteran minimum candidates the Nuggets can look towards as free agents they can target in the days ahead:

Josh Okogie | G

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okogie wasn't the highest-volume scorer for the Houston Rockets last season. He actually had the worst scoring average of his career with 4.5 points a night. But he was efficient in those opportunities, as he shot his best-ever clip from three-point range at 38.5% on over two attempts per game.

His on-off stats defensively weren't as strong this season as they have been in years past, logging a +1.4 points allowed per 100 possessions, but he has a history of being a stout perimeter defender in previous seasons. He's worth a look from Denver on a minimum deal.

Javonte Green | G

Mar 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An underrated piece of the Detroit Pistons' one-seeded roster last season, Javonte Green was a durable plug-and-play piece on the wing who was a complementary piece on the offensive end––shooting a career-best 38.1% from beyond the arc–– but was also a positive impact on the defensive side.

Green fits the exact type of mold for players the Nuggets need to target to fill out their bench: two-way guys who can work well within their offensive system and also contribute to boosting their defensive upside in a cheap way. Don't be shocked if Denver tries to pursue him in the coming days.

Khris Middleton | F

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton (20) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets have been connected to Khris Middleton in the past, particularly on last season's buyout market, and it makes sense as to why: he's an experienced veteran and former All-Star who might not be at the peak of his powers still, but is more than capable of being a connecting offensive piece on the wing.

Last season between the Washington Wizards and the Dallas Mavericks, the 14-year veteran averaged 10.2 points on 36.0% shooting from deep. Defensively, he doesn't have much upside to offer at this point in his career. On a minimum contract, though, he'd be worth a flier to round out the bench.

Jordan Clarkson | G

Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) controls the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter during game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fresh off an NBA championship, Jordan Clarkson was someone that the Knicks and Mike Brown threw into multiple playoff games as a rotational piece in their guard rotation. The former Sixth Man of the Year appeared in 18 postseason games for 10 minutes a night, averaging 4.9 points on 45.5% shooting.

His efficiency offensively throughout the season still wasn't the most ideal, and he's not an impact player defensively. But as a tested guard who has multiple moments of being a spark plug option off the bench, he could be a veteran minimum candidate who can take the role that Tim Hardaway Jr. now leaves open.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!