What Nuggets’ Most Likely Final Move of the Offseason Could Be

The Denver Nuggets' offseason still has some key storylines to resolve before their work on the roster can be considered complete heading into next season.

The biggest of those is, of course, the situation that revolves around their restricted free agent Peyton Watson, and whether he'll be back on next season's roster, or if he'll be involved in a sign-and-trade.

But the Nuggets' to-do list goes further than just their Watson dilemma. Denver's roster has 13 players signed onto traditional contracts, and will likely be due for one more addition, even after Watson is brought back to the roster on a new deal.

So what could the Nuggets' final roster move be? And depending on the direction they go for it, who could be someone on their radar?

Nuggets Have Room for Another Veteran Minimum Player

The Nuggets, even after their recent move for Lonnie Walker, have one traditional roster spot left to hand out, depending on what's to come for Peyton Watson. Walker was signed onto a training camp deal and will be looking to compete for a roster spot in camp, rather than having guaranteed money.

Whether or not Denver trades Watson, or makes another move on their current roster to shed their total camp number, remains to be seen. But as constructed, the Nuggets have space for one more minimum roster spot.

So the Nuggets, if they wanted to round out their current roster with a 15th player, might be tasked with scavenging the current market of available guys who fit their positional needs.

And in mid-August of an NBA offseason, those that are available to be rotational-level players and willing to sign minimum deals are pretty slim. But that doesn't mean the Nuggets are unable to stumble upon a budget-friendly option worth the late investment.

Who Nuggets Could (And Should) Sign With Final Roster Spot

The immediate thought as to how the Nuggets could use their final roster spot centers around their point guard position. Because Denver's depth behind Jamal Murray, as their roster currently stands, is left to simply Tyus Jones. That's a group that could use a step forward before next season.

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tyus Jones (5) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The guards who are up for grabs and could make sense for Denver's needs, though, are certainly limited.

The Nuggets could bring back Bruce Brown on a cheap deal. Someone like Aaron Holiday could have to be targeted as a budget option as someone who can defend and shoot, or maybe even Russell Westbrook could be a player willing to have a reunion in the Mile High.

If one had to be picked from that group, Westbrook makes the most sense on paper, but feels a little unrealistic given the way his exit from Denver went earlier last year. Aaron Holiday could be a worthwhile grab instead, even if that's on a similar training camp deal that Walker is on.

Regardless, the Nuggets need backcourt depth, and particularly those that can play the lead guard spot behind Murray. Because as good as both Murray and Nikola Jokic can be as lead playmakers for an offense, having guard depth is extremely important to a good bench––especially for a team looking to make a run to the NBA Finals.

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