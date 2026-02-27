Why Nuggets Can't Miss on Opportunity to Sign Khris Middleton

The NBA's latest buyout candidate has just surfaced earlier this week in the form of Dallas Mavericks wing Khris Middleton, who is rumored to be weighing his options between being bought out from his current contract in order to join a playoff contender, or simply riding out the rest of the season in Dallas before hitting free agency this offseason.

The Denver Nuggets have quickly emerged as a prime suitor for his services–– one of the West's top contenders that would fit Middleton's interests, and a player that could even use in their nightly rotation.

It's an opportunity that the Nuggets can't afford to miss out on. If Middleton is indeed able to hit the buyout market from the Mavericks, it could be a game-changer for Denver's playoff rotation if a signing could come to fruition.

Let's break it down:

Nuggets Must Do What It Takes for Khris Middleton

The case of Middleton's buyout from the Mavericks is an opportunity that doesn't arise often around this time of year when veterans start becoming a bit more available.

He's a player that's still proven capable of playing 20 or so minutes a night while producing solid numbers, is a plus floor spacer, and may still have one or two more solid years as a rotational player left in the tank at 34 years old.

That might not be All-Star level production like he was accustomed to while with the Milwaukee Bucks a few years back. But for playoff teams in need of both good positional size, depth, and championship experience, he might just fit like a glove.

Enter the Nuggets, who fit that exact mold, can offer Middleton that chance of competing for a second ring in his NBA career, and might be among the candidates on the buyout market that could use his services the most.

Feb 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton (20) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Middleton's acquisition in Denver would be pivotal for two reasons: he’s a bargain add for the type of role he can play in the second unit, and can into the lineup fit right away when factoring in the lingering injuries to the Nuggets' frontcourt.

On the buyout market, rarely do playoff-level teams find real rotation-level players who can have a place in the nightly lineup like Middleton can to fill in. More often than not, it's veterans who can never find their groove as a reliable contributor and wind up phasing out of the rotation entirely once getting into meaningful games deeper into the year.

But a league minimum like the Nuggets can offer his way as that buyout addition, it's a low-risk, high-reward opportunity that at worst, keeps Middleton on the bench for a Denver playoff run, but at best, could turn into a quality piece in the second unit worthy of playing 15 to 25 minutes a night.

Middleton's presence could also become instantly more valuable for their run in the regular season as the Nuggets continue to traverse lingering injury troubles, as they have all year long.

Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson have been gone for the past several weeks due to hamstring injuries, depleting the Nuggets' forward depth for the time being, and have tacked on a few extra losses in the process. Middleton could have a chance to be a spot-holder in that rotation and add some extra shot-making as a connecting piece while they continue to recover.m

Simply put, it's a rare position for the Nuggets to be in on the buyout market to where they can really capitalize on a value add. The decision mostly relies on Middleton's hands as to what his future holds, whether that be in Dallas or elsewhere, but if Denver is indeed a favorite in the race to land him, it'd be hard to find a better roster addition that they could pivot to instead.