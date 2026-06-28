Reported List of Cam Johnson Trade Suitors Is Good News for the Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are under pressure to make moves this offseason. Not only are they coming off a disappointing first-round exit, but they are also looking to dodge the second apron.

Now, a new issue has emerged as well. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic could reportedly hold off on signing a contract extension for the second straight offseason, per The Stein Line's Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, putting some pressure on Denver's front office to convince him to commit to a long-term deal.

One trade candidate who could solve all of Denver's issues in the right deal is veteran forward Cameron Johnson. The 30-year-old sharpshooter is on a $23.1 million expiring contract and should be highly valued across the league.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported a list of five teams that have shown interest in the Nuggets' veteran forward.

"Meanwhile, as the Nuggets navigate getting below the second apron, sharpshooting forward Cam Johnson has drawn trade interest from several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Orlando Magic, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote.

Mar 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This is a good group of contenders to help Johnson's trade market, meaning the Nuggets should be able to get a viable return in a deal.

The Cam Johnson sweepstakes?

Even though the entire league is aware that the Nuggets are looking to trade away Johnson, it does not mean they are going to sell him for nothing. Sure, they might not get a haul in return, but if several teams are interested, they could certainly get a better offer than expected.

Not to mention, these listed teams could all have an intriguing offer.

The Lakers are certainly the team to watch the most here, with players like Marcus Smart (player option), Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jake LaRavia named to monitor in a trade package.

The Celtics could be worth monitoring in a bigger deal, as they might not have the cheap role players to offer in return, but could the Nuggets get involved in a trade for Derrick White or Jaylen Brown?

The Nuggets have discussed potentially pursuing Jaylen Brown, per @TheSteinLine & @JakeLFischer



“Sources say that the Nuggets have at least internally discussed whether they have the asset wherewithal to join the trade chase for Boston's Jaylen Brown, but the Nuggets have yet… pic.twitter.com/0B1ZuHPBCM — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 27, 2026

The Heat certainly have less to offer after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, but if they were willing to part with Davion Mitchell, then it could be worth it for the Nuggets.

The Clippers could put together the most intriguing offer for Denver, with Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., and Bogdan Bogdanovic (team option) potentially on the table. If they openly shop Kawhi Leonard, it would not be surprising to see the Nuggets get involved with that either.

The Magic are another team that could be worth monitoring in a bigger deal, if the Nuggets go after Jalen Suggs or Franz Wagner, although in a money-saving trade, they could potentially target Goga Bitadze and Tristan Da Silva.

All in all, the point is that the Nuggets should be able to get a worthwhile return for Johnson. With these five suitors, especially, the Nuggets should have no trouble finding a trade for Johnson as they look to cut costs and improve their chances at a title run.

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