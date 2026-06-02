Nuggets-Clippers Cam Johnson Trade Could Be the Cap Fix Denver Needs

The Denver Nuggets are appearing increasingly likely to trade either Christian Braun or Cameron Johnson over the course of this offseason–– with the latter being the more likely of the two due to his expiring contract status and other lingering factors.

The move to trade either player would be in an effort for the Nuggets to get under the the luxury tax, and perhaps the first apron with it. Denver currently sits over $16 million above that tax line entering the summer combined with the need to pay restricted free agent Peyton Watson.

Simply put, if Denver isn't eager to pay a steep luxury tax bill, they'll need to shed some cap space in the coming weeks. And if Johnson were indeed on the block to make that happen, the LA Clippers could be a suitor to look towards as a trade partner.

A Nuggets-Clippers Trade to Solve Denver's Cap Woes

Here's a glimpse of what a potential trade surrounding Johnson and the Clippers could look like this summer, with the primary focus of freeing up cap space, but also to supplement their rotation with cheaper impact players:

It's far from a deal that pops off the page in terms of the Nuggets' return. In fact, there's a good case that in terms of strictly value, Denver comes out on the other side being on the losing end.

But what it does do is cut the cost of Denver's overall payroll, while giving them cheaper talent to work with; the overall goal of what a Johnson trade would be meant to do in the first place.

This move gives the Nuggets an extra $5.6 million in free money. Johnson's $23 million expiring deal comes off the books, and in comes a pair of cheaper deals to spread across their bench: Jones Jr.'s $10.4 million expiring, and Jackson's deal that has two years and just over $13 million left over the life of the contract.

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) handles the ball against LA Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Denver would also get a young, cheap option to select in the draft with the 36th-overall pick. That player might not be a premier rotation piece by the time next season rolls around, but he could be a player that offers necessary athleticism and defensive upside.

More importantly, though, he's a cheap contract that the Nuggets could have control of for multiple seasons, which makes it one of the highlights of the package entirely.

Denver would also get a 2032 second to replace the one they just shipped out at the deadline to rid of Hunter Tyson to the Brooklyn Nets that sweetens the pot just a bit further.

As for the Clippers, they get a starting wing who can space the floor and fit with multiple different lineups, though also gives them cap flexibility entering the 2027 offseason, which just so happens to be when Kawhi Leonard's $50 million comes off the books as well.

The Clippers could be in prime position to be a top spender on the free agent market once that time arrives, and shedding Jackson's contract only heightens that spending power to be even greater––which could be rather significant for a market like Los Angeles.

Could Denver find better packages out on the market for Johnson that can still accomplish the goal of evading the luxury tax and strengthening the bench? It's very possible.

But this package could be at least worth a discussion in the Nuggets' front office to shake up this current core as they're largely expected to do in the weeks ahead.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!