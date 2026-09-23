Ryan Nembhard Signing for Nuggets Makes Perfect Sense–– Here's Why

The Denver Nuggets have found themselves in the NBA news cycle once again with rumored interest in a certain free agent guard.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein on The Stein Line, free agent guard Ryan Nembhard has generated interest as a two-way candidate for multiple teams around the league, including the Nuggets.

"Ryan Nembhard is expected to have multiple suitors on potential two-ways if he is indeed waived by Charlotte. sources say, with the Nuggets prime among them," Stein reported.

It's an interesting, and potentially noteworthy piece to take note of within the Nuggets' offseason leading up to the start of the regular season next month.

Denver has slowly been piecing together the back-end of their roster throughout the past several weeks with recent additions like DeMar DeRozan and Cam Whitmore. Now, Nembhard could be the latest name to join on.

And really, when looking at the Nuggets' roster needs, the signing makes a ton of sense for the team to pursue, whether that be on a two-way deal or even a traditional contract.

Why Ryan Nembhard Signing Makes Sense for Denver

When taking a step back to gauge what exactly this Nuggets roster could use just a few weeks away from tipping off the new season, guard depth sticks out as one of the most glaring needs of all.

Outside of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, and Tyus Jones, the guard depth around the Nuggets is looking pretty lackluster. Compared to last season when guys like Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. were still in the mix, that depth wasn't near the concern that it looks to be now.

And if the Nuggets were to scavenge the free agent market for guards at this point in the offseason, it's going to be tough to find many better names than Nembhard, who actually comes off a relatively productive rookie season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) shoots as Chicago Bulls guard Rob Dillingham (7) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Nembhard played in 60 games to average 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 41.5% from the field and 35.6% from three. On paper, those numbers look pretty solid for a first-year guard and could only be a sign of things to come as he enters his age-23 season.

Defensively, he could benefit from some improvements, but the Nuggets aren't known for their presence on that side of the ball anyways. Last year was their second-straight season finishing in the bottom 10 in the NBA for defensive rating.

But Nembhard can fill in as a connecting piece on the offensive end, even just as someone who flips in and out of the G League on a two-way deal. The investment in his services would be a worthwhile move for the Denver front office to make, simply due to the team's needs at guard.

He's a cheap addition, fills a need in the backcourt, and could end up extremely successful if his signing exceeds expectations whatsoever.

At this point in the offseason, those types of players are hard to find lingering around the free agent market. So for a Denver team that's strapped for cash and in need of a boost in their second unit, it should only be a matter of time before they bring Nembhard on.

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