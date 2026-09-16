What's Next for Nuggets After Bruce Brown Signs With Knicks

The Denver Nuggets have now seen Bruce Brown's time with the team come to an end not once, but twice, after the news that was revealed on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the New York Knicks are signing Brown to an Exhibit 9 training camp contract for the 2026-27 season.

Free agent Bruce Brown has signed a training camp contract with the New York Knicks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 16, 2026

Brown has been lingering on the free agent market for the past few months now, with many speculating that his time with Denver had come to an end after he hadn't re-signed to the roster in the weeks after free agency has opened.

Fast forward about a month away from the regular season tipping off, and Brown has finally found a place to call home, at least for now.

Brown's Exhibit 9 deal with the Knicks doesn't exactly guarantee his spot on the roster once the regular season arrives in October. He'll be set to compete with other camp signees like John Konchar to secure that traditional contract on the league's reigning champions.

But the clarity on Brown's future does allow the Nuggets to officially close the chapter on his tenure in the Mile High once again, and thus move forward with some lingering roster decisions still on tap before the regular season tips off.

What's Next for Nuggets After Bruce Brown's Departure

Brown was a consistent fixture of the Nuggets' rotation last season, playing in all 82 games to average 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.5% from three.

Brown's counting stats do seem to hint that he's got a real shot at claiming a roster spot in New York. While his advanced numbers could look a bit better, he played over 24 minutes a night for last year's three-seed in the Western Conference, which has to be worth something.

As for a spot in Denver, though, the front office appeared to have a desire to steer in another direction to round out their own 15-man set.

The Nuggets still have one roster spot available with just 14 of 15 traditional contracts signed on. Some thought Brown could be an easy candidate to plug into that final opening, but now Denver is forced to turn elsewhere.

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) reacts after a basket and foul during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a few directions Denver could turn: they could sign a free agent guard to a traditional contract to seamlessly round out their group of 15, sign another training camp contract as they did with veteran guard Lonnie Walker, or simply leave their roster at 14 players like they did entering the 2025-26 season.

Knowing that Denver is well over the luxury tax and second apron line, they'll be limited to just handing out minimum contracts if they do decide to go the route of signing a traditional contract.

If and when the Nuggets do decide to bring on another player to their roster, it feels primed to happen sooner rather than later. NBA media days begin at the end of September, with preseason opening at the beginning of October. Having this roster set and prepared for the year ahead, whether that be with or without a 15th player on the roster, would likely come before then.

But one thing feels certain: Bruce Brown won't be the one to round out this Nuggets roster. He's on to try and not only secure a roster spot with the seventh NBA team of his career, but if he does, help them chase for a back-to-back championship after their historic run from this past season.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!