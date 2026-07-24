Should the Nuggets Be Concerned About Nikola Jokic's Contract Situation?

Is Nikola Jokic's future with the Denver Nuggets in jeopardy, or are people just overreacting? In the 2025 offseason, Jokic denied the opportunity to sign a contract extension with the Nuggets, largely because he would be eligible for a more lucrative extension in 2026. However, he will now get through the 2026 offseason without signing an extension.

Jokic is turning down a contract extension, but verbally committing to the Nuggets, because he will be eligible for a much more enticing contract next year. Still, turning down a contract extension two years in a row will strike some fear in fans' hearts, especially considering that if he changes his mind, he can decline his 2027-28 player option and simply hit the open market next offseason.

Nikola Jokic is considering holding off on signing a contract extension with the Nuggets, per @TheSteinLine



He could become a free agent in the summer of 2027 🍿



(https://t.co/kAx3RQ8zmn) pic.twitter.com/OamdnDb0If — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 27, 2026

ESPN's Bobby Marks admitted that Jokic's situation is "fascinating" because of the Nuggets' quiet offseason and apparent failure to properly build a championship contender around the three-time MVP.

"The Jokic one is fascinating. For me it's interesting, and I know he's come out and said that Denver is where he's going to be and all that, and he's going to sign next year. But man, I'm just looking at their roster, what they've done—or really haven't done—this off-season, and going into next year, they're the same team and they still have the Peyton Watson situation to figure out here," Marks said on The Hoop Collective podcast.

As Marks is saying, the Nuggets could be in trouble with Jokic if they do not actually make moves to improve the roster around him. While Jokic could be waiting for a contract extension until next year for financial reasons, he could also be using this time to evaluate the Nuggets' situation and whether he feels it is still worth it to spend the rest of his career in Denver. And for what they've shown so far this offseason, we might not want to know what Jokic is thinking.

Actions over words

As Brian Windhorst followed up, "Action over words. We'll see." While Jokic can verbally commit to the Nuggets all he wants, we have no idea what his future holds until he actually puts pen to paper. There have been countless times in the NBA where a star has "committed" to a franchise, just to leave shortly after.

Nikola Jokic on his contract extension



“My idea is to sign next summer and stay in Denver for the rest of my life.”



(Via @LjubomirovicM) pic.twitter.com/PFIzMhUde4 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 6, 2026

Of course, I am not saying Jokic will go back on his word to leave in free agency next summer, but I think the Nuggets need to put in more work to show the Serbian superstar that they are willing to do anything to help him compete for championships.

Granted, if they re-sign Peyton Watson this offseason and pay a hefty tax penalty, it would be a positive signal to Jokic, but so far this summer, they have done the bare minimum to actually improve the roster, with more signs of regression than anything.

Any level of concern?

Naturally, there's going to be some concern about Jokic's situation. The fanbase, front office, and ownership all share some level of concern, and things will stay that way until Jokic actually signs a contract extension.

However, we should try not to overreact too much. Despite a potential situation where Jokic departs Denver, it is so unlikely that there is no legitimate reason to worry. There have been no signs of Jokic being displeased with the franchise, and his verbal commitment means more than some want to believe.

The Nuggets' front office is clearly confident in their current core, which is why they have not made much noise this offseason, and are a few depth tweaks away from being a sure-fire contender. For now, we can stay optimistic about both the Nuggets' title chances and Jokic's future in Denver.

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