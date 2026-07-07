What's Next for Nuggets After Nikola Jokic Contract Update

Just in the last two years, we have seen superstars like Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo leave their respective franchises, despite optimism that they would be there for the rest of their careers. Now, the Denver Nuggets have a reason to fear that three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic could be put in a similar situation.

Jokic has been eligible to sign a contract extension since the 2025 offseason, but will now go the second straight year without signing one. In a postgame interview after a FIBA World Cup qualifying game for Serbia, Jokic gave an update on where he stands in contract extension talks with the Nuggets.

"My idea and desire is to stay in Denver. I'll probably sign next year," Jokic said (translated to English by ESPN). "... My desire is to play the rest of my life in Denver."

S obzirom da od danas slobodni agenti mogu da potpisuju ugovore sa NBA timovima, pitao sam Nikolu #Jokić-a kakvi su njegovi planovi i razmišljanja tim povodom:



"Moja ideja je da potpišem sledećeg leta i da ostanem do kraja života (karijere) u Denveru" pic.twitter.com/LXcR5gnmna — Marko Ljubomirović (@LjubomirovicM) July 6, 2026

Jokic assures that he wants to stay in Denver for the rest of his NBA career, although he is holding off on a contract extension until next summer. Why? By waiting until the 2027 offseason, Jokic will be eligible for a historic five-year contract worth around $360 million, which would keep him in Denver through his age-37 season.

What's next for Denver?

Despite a verbal commitment to the Nuggets, Jokic will still have the opportunity to explore other options next offseason by waiting to sign a contract extension. That means the Nuggets need to do whatever it takes during the 2026-27 season to convince Jokic they are committed to building a championship contender around him.

In the prime of his career, Jokic needs to be competing for championships. Of course, he can be playing his best basketball, but it all comes down to what players are around him. The Nuggets should already be using the 2026 offseason to surround him with a championship-caliber supporting cast, but there is some doubt that they have done that so far.

This offseason, the Nuggets have made four total roster additions: Trevon Brazile (35th pick), Bryce Hopkins (49th pick), Tyus Jones (re-sign), and Marvin Bagley (veteran minimum). Are those the offseason moves of a franchise trying to build a title contender? Not quite, but they are obviously confident in their current core, despite coming off a first-round playoff exit.

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Nuggets can show Jokic they are willing to go above and beyond to build the best team around him, he will have no reason to leave Denver. The eight-time All-Star has always shown gratitude toward the Nuggets franchise and the city of Denver, so he is unlikely to leave unless he feels the need to.

A six-year window

Assuming Jokic actually signs the five-year supermax contract next offseason, the Nuggets will have a new six-year window to win another championship with their Serbian superstar at the helm.

Of course, the Nuggets still want to make the most of Jokic's prime, trying to build a title contender as soon as possible, but they can certainly work with a six-year window. It is obviously very rare to have a player of Jokic's caliber come through a franchise, so making the most of this time is key.

After next season, the Nuggets could look to change up their core to better fit this timeline, rather than building around an aging group of Jokic (31), Jamal Murray (29), and Aaron Gordon (30). By 2032, do they want to have a "big three" with an average age of 36? Probably not.

With Jokic wanting to stay in Denver for the rest of his career, the Nuggets need to make sure they are able to capitalize on the superstar center.

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